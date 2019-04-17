Speed limits on roads in Sutton could be cut to 20mph to make the village safer

Nearly 20 roads in a Cambridgeshire village could have speed limits cut to 20mph to create a “safer environment” – but residents fear an increase in noise and pollution.

The restriction roll-out in residential roads in Sutton - including High Street - would also see two sets of speed humps installed in Church Lane.

Bosses at Cambridgeshire County Council say that the measures would tackle speeding drivers and help residents feel safer.

However, objectors say that the reduction would make “no difference” to drivers who ignore current speed limits and speed cushions could cause damage to vehicles.

“The lower speed limit will increase engine emissions, pollution and noise in an area where there is a nursery and doctor's surgery,” one resident said.

“Speed cushions are noisy and can damage a car's suspension, including when leaving their driveway.”

But Cambridgeshire County Council insist that there is “little evidence” to suggest that measures to lower traffic speed would “create significant undesirable environmental impacts, such as increased pollution.”

In a decision report set to be discussed at a meeting next Tuesday, April 23, it states: “There has been local concerns about the excessive speed in the area and tackling this is a priority for the Parish Council, hence it was put forward.

“It will not place a heavy enforcement burden on the police and they do not object to proposals.

“Speed cushions are considered one of the most effective types of speed reduction device.

“They will allow for a more comfortable ride for bus passengers and create less noise.”

An increase in engine emissions, pollution and noise from vehicles were raised in three objections by residents.

Fears that the speed cushions would also cause damage to the suspension on cars and “hinder entrance to driveways” were also listed against the measures.

“The vast majority of Sutton residents drive in a considerate manner,” another objection read.

However, two letters of support were also received in favour of the 20mph limits.

One resident wrote: “They will have an impact as a deterrent to through traffic and reduce the incidence of car damage and be more likely to prevent a serious pedestrian accident.”

The roads which are proposed to see the change in the speed limit are:

• Church Lane

• Eastwood Close

• Fairfield

• Garden Close

• High Street

• Lawn Lane

• Station Road

• Link Lane

• Oates Close

• Pippin Close

• Pound Lane

• Red Lion Lane

• Steward's Close

• Steward's Lane

• Sutton Court

• Sutton Park

• The Southerns

• Windmill Lane

• Windmill Walk