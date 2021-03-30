News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Tesco confirms it has removed store's speed bumps following complaints

Author Picture Icon

Louise Hepburn

Published: 6:41 PM March 30, 2021    Updated: 6:42 PM March 30, 2021
Tesco's store at Hostmoor Avenue, March. Picture: Google Maps

Tesco's store at Hostmoor Avenue, March. Picture: Google Maps - Credit: Google Maps

Supermarket chain Tesco has confirmed speed bumps installed at its March store have now been removed following complaints they were damaging customer cars.

The traffic calming measure was installed at a pedestrian crossing at the Hostmoor Avenue store's car park – but many motorists complained they were too high for their vehicles to pass.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We recently installed speed bumps as a traffic calming measure on a pedestrian crossing at our March store.

“These have now been removed as a precaution following complaints of damage to cars.”

Tesco also confirmed that while the speed bumps were of a standard design, claims for damaged vehicles are being investigated at the moment by its insurers.

You may also want to watch:

The car park's speed bumps will be replaced at a later date with a lower design. It is understood this will happen at some point this spring.

Most Read

  1. 1 Vintage vehicles with 'deep significance' stolen in Cambs raid
  2. 2 Shock as historic path is 'completely decimated' for ditch maintenance
  3. 3 Letter: Bunting will 'add some cheer' just in time for shops re-opening
  1. 4 10 great outdoor pubs and when they are reopening
  2. 5 Nostalgic throwback to places and faces of Ely's past
  3. 6 Motorcyclist in critical condition after collision with car
  4. 7 COLUMN: Boat Race return is 'excellent' for Ely
  5. 8 Act with caution plea as lockdown eases
  6. 9 Major factory blaze ‘surrounded’ as firefighters gain control
  7. 10 Firefighters ‘running around like hell’ in bid to tackle factory blaze
Retail
March News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Road closures in Littleport near finish line to Boat Race ,Littleport,

Cambridgeshire County Council | Special Report

Roads and paths will close to keep spectators away from Boat Race

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
A man rows along the River Great Ouse near the foot of Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire.

Ely named in The Sunday Times Best Places to Live list

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
£500,000 cambs raid

£500,000 raid on Cambridgeshire industrial park

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Throwback to Ely Boat Race 2019

East Cambridgeshire District Council | Gallery

Ely has two words for Boat Race enthusiasts: Stay Away

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus