Tesco confirms it has removed store's speed bumps following complaints

Published: 6:41 PM March 30, 2021 Updated: 6:42 PM March 30, 2021

Supermarket chain Tesco has confirmed speed bumps installed at its March store have now been removed following complaints they were damaging customer cars.

The traffic calming measure was installed at a pedestrian crossing at the Hostmoor Avenue store's car park – but many motorists complained they were too high for their vehicles to pass.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We recently installed speed bumps as a traffic calming measure on a pedestrian crossing at our March store.

“These have now been removed as a precaution following complaints of damage to cars.”

Tesco also confirmed that while the speed bumps were of a standard design, claims for damaged vehicles are being investigated at the moment by its insurers.

The car park's speed bumps will be replaced at a later date with a lower design. It is understood this will happen at some point this spring.