Speed bumps installed on Fore Hill to slow down drivers

PUBLISHED: 17:27 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:27 18 June 2019

Speed bumps have been installed on Fore Hill in Ely in a bid to slow down drivers on the notorious stretch. Picture: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL

Archant

Speed bumps have been installed on Fore Hill in Ely in a bid to slow down drivers on the notorious stretch.

Speed bumps installed on Fore Hill to slow down drivers. Picture: GOOGLE EARTHSpeed bumps installed on Fore Hill to slow down drivers. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

The new speed cushions and road markings were completed by Cambridgeshire County Council last week.

The road is known for motorists speeding and cars parking on the double yellow lines.

However, on social media residents said they weren't convinced the new speed measures would work.

One commented: "You need them all the way down really. Just having one set won't do anything, especially since you can just line your car up and go straight over them."

Another added: "Should have made it one way with loading bays all along one carriageway instead.

"That way it wouldn't clog up as it does every five minutes and it would be a happy medium for delivery drivers, road users and pedestrians."

They were also quick to ask why potholes or cracks in the tarmac hadn't been filled in, with one comment reading: "Why are you using resources to make speed humps that don't work when you could be filling some of the thousands of potholes in the area?

"Could have repaired some potholes with all that tarmac far more worthwhile."

Earlier this year Cllr Anna Bailey issued a stark warning to drivers who block the road when parking after an ambulance struggled to through.

Cambridgeshire Police said that parking had been a "contentious issue" and they issue tickets when able to.

