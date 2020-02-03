Specsavers supervisor in Ely supports apprenticeship week after working her way up the career ladder

Jade Jozunas, supervisor of Specsavers Ely Lisle Lane Sainsburys, is encouraging more people to consider an apprenticeship. Picture: Specsavers Archant

A supervisor at Specsavers in Ely is urging youngsters to consider an apprenticeship after she kickstarted her career at the shop two years ago.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jade Jozunas started her Specsavers Retail Apprenticeship in September 2018 and passed with flying colours in November 2019.

Jade worked at the store, earning an apprentice wage with four hours training time each week.

She also supported customers from pre-screening to choosing the best glasses and lenses to suit their needs, developing her customer service skills.

"My most memorable day during my apprenticeship was when I was promoted to supervisor without needing to apply for the position," Jade said.

You may also want to watch:

"I hope one day to become a store manager and maybe even have my own Specsavers store."

Jade is encouraging more people to consider an apprenticeship as part of National Apprenticeship Week from February 3 to 7.

Fares Hatoum, store director of Specsavers Ely Lisle Lane, added: "We offered Jade her place on the apprenticeship scheme at the store when she came in for the interview.

"She was ambitious and eager to do a great job."

For further information on career opportunities with Specsavers Apprenticeships, visit https://join.specsavers.com/uk/explore-careers/apprenticeships-and-future-talent-at-specsavers/apprenticeships-at-specsavers/