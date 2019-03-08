Specsavers stores in Ely, March and Wisbech raised £5,500 for Comic Relief

Specsavers stores in Ely, March and Wisbech raised £5,500 for Comic Relief by selling silly specs for the charity. The team at the March branch are pictured during their cake sale. Picture: PAUL BLOOMFIELD. Archant

Specsavers stores across Cambridgeshire – including in Ely, March and Wisbech – raised £5,500 for Comic Relief.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Specsavers stores in Ely, March and Wisbech raised £5,500 for Comic Relief by selling silly specs for the charity. Picture: PAUL BLOOMFIELD. Specsavers stores in Ely, March and Wisbech raised £5,500 for Comic Relief by selling silly specs for the charity. Picture: PAUL BLOOMFIELD.

Staff at stores across the county sold comedy jester glasses to help reach the company’s nationwide target of £1 million for Comic Relief since 2015 – the year Specsavers became an official supporter of the charity.

The opticians and audiologists sold the silly specs and held fundraising events such has sponsored cycle rides and bake sales, raising nearly £5,500.

Steve Price, regional relationship manager of Specsavers stores in Cambridgeshire, said: “The support from our local communities has been phenomenal.

“Comic Relief does such fantastic work helping people in deprived areas both in the UK and overseas.

Specsavers stores in Ely, March and Wisbech raised £5,500 for Comic Relief by selling silly specs for the charity. Picture: PAUL BLOOMFIELD. Specsavers stores in Ely, March and Wisbech raised £5,500 for Comic Relief by selling silly specs for the charity. Picture: PAUL BLOOMFIELD.

“These jester specs were a great way to raise awareness, raise money and of course have a bit of fun while doing it.”

Staff at branches in Huntingdon, Cambridge, Peterborough and St Ives also took part in the fundraising.