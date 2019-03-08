Advanced search

Fleur puts together a special way to remember Ely's fallen from both world wars

PUBLISHED: 12:38 10 November 2019

Remembrance rocks: Keeping it local this year, Angii Smith of Ely Rock Eeels decided to paint all the names of Ely’s fallen in both World Wars. Picture: ELYROCKS EELS

"Rocks last forever," says Fleur Patten of Ely Rock Eels (ERE) and Ely Community Hero 2019. "What better way for a tribute to our fallen?"

Keeping it local this year, Angii Smith of ERE decided to paint all the names of Ely's fallen in both World Wars. After careful research, Angii discovered that one Ely family, the McGregors, lost four members and Angii decided that they needed an individual tribute rock. 'Rockers' on the Ely Rock Group Facebook group soon started to recognise the names of their lost relatives, including Sarah-Jane Strawson.

Bridget Martin couldn't see the name of her fallen father-in-law's father, Harold Martin.

She suggested that he wasn't on the Ely's war memorial because "on his way home in France the train he was on went over a land mine and blew up. Many lives lost there. My father in law was only one-year-old so never know him.

Angii quickly added his name, saying that "every man deserves to be remembered; its little work compared to the sacrifice they gave".

Fleur Patten said: "Ely Rock Eels is a non political, thoroughly diverse group and our painting reflects that.

"So as well as the iconic red poppies, this year's cornucopia of remembrance rocks reflects the diversity of loss with purple and white poppies as well as messages of peace and hope for the future."

