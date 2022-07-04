Neil is pictured meeting the actor, producer and director Mel Gibson, near to London’s o2 in November of last year. - Credit: Contributed

The South African-born pianist Neil Hilgrove Colledge will give two performances this month – in Ely and Cambridge.

His recitals at Ely Cathedral and St Augustine’s Church, Cambridge, are offered in remembrance of his two most important & influential mentors, both of whom died last year.

They were Bert Gulick (1947-2021), an inspiring business leader from San Marcos, Texas and Piet

Jochen Etzel (1935-2021) the son of Germany’s first post-war finance minister and Vice-President of The Dresdner Bank.

Piet Etzel’s son Thomas Werner Etzel (1966-2021) was killed in a car accident, outliving his father by just six weeks. Thomas (Neil’s closest friend) was a world class authority on moving pictures.

He owned one of the most important movie collections in the country (over 5,000 films).

Music programs will include the allegretto in C minor and impromptus d899 by Franz Schubert.

The cathedral recital is on July 7 just after 1pm. Entry is by standard cathedral pass.

The Cambridge recital is on July 10 at 4pm. Free entry with retiring collection.



