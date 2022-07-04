News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Ely and Cambridge for Neil Hilgrove Colledge recitals

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 10:43 AM July 4, 2022
  Neil is pictured meeting the actor, producer and director Mel Gibson, near to London’s o2 in November of last year. 

Neil is pictured meeting the actor, producer and director Mel Gibson, near to London’s o2 in November of last year. - Credit: Contributed

The South African-born pianist Neil Hilgrove Colledge will give two performances this month – in Ely and Cambridge. 

His recitals at Ely Cathedral and St Augustine’s Church, Cambridge, are offered in remembrance of his two most important & influential mentors, both of whom died last year. 

They were Bert Gulick (1947-2021), an inspiring business leader from San Marcos, Texas and Piet 

Jochen Etzel (1935-2021) the son of Germany’s first post-war finance minister and Vice-President of The Dresdner Bank. 

Piet Etzel’s son Thomas Werner Etzel (1966-2021) was killed in a car accident, outliving his father by just six weeks. Thomas (Neil’s closest friend) was a world class authority on moving pictures. 

He owned one of the most important movie collections in the country (over 5,000 films). 

Music programs will include the allegretto in C minor and impromptus d899 by Franz Schubert. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Chapel conversion withdrawn following stinging rebuke
  2. 2 Both drivers seriously injured after head on crash
  3. 3 Village farm buildings targeted in arson attack
  1. 4 Top roles confirmed at council owned housing firm
  2. 5 Councillors left disappointed as decision made on £37m station project
  3. 6 Popular food and leisure hub plans win over planners
  4. 7 Two women fighting for life after A141 crash
  5. 8 Three officers commended for 2021 Boat Race policing
  6. 9 Hospitals raise car parking costs for first time in six years
  7. 10 Stress, anxiety, mental health and depression prompt rise in days off 

The cathedral recital is on July 7 just after 1pm. Entry is by standard cathedral pass. 

The Cambridge recital is on July 10 at 4pm. Free entry with retiring collection. 


Ely Cathedral
Cambridge News
Ely News

Don't Miss

Greater Anglia tell how the rail strike will cause disruption in Cambridgeshire

Updated

Person hit by train between Manea and Peterborough

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The High Flyer pub in Ely

Food and Drink

First visit not 'a flying success' but pub deserves second chance

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
The four houses in New Barns, Ely, which a resident says have been empty for at least a year

East Cambridgeshire District Council | Special Report

Sanctuary Housing criticised over empty homes in Ely

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
A car set on fire on this railway line in Chettisham on Friday evening (June 24).

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Fire crews called to car fire on railway line

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon