Ely and Cambridge for Neil Hilgrove Colledge recitals
The South African-born pianist Neil Hilgrove Colledge will give two performances this month – in Ely and Cambridge.
His recitals at Ely Cathedral and St Augustine’s Church, Cambridge, are offered in remembrance of his two most important & influential mentors, both of whom died last year.
They were Bert Gulick (1947-2021), an inspiring business leader from San Marcos, Texas and Piet
Jochen Etzel (1935-2021) the son of Germany’s first post-war finance minister and Vice-President of The Dresdner Bank.
Piet Etzel’s son Thomas Werner Etzel (1966-2021) was killed in a car accident, outliving his father by just six weeks. Thomas (Neil’s closest friend) was a world class authority on moving pictures.
He owned one of the most important movie collections in the country (over 5,000 films).
Music programs will include the allegretto in C minor and impromptus d899 by Franz Schubert.
The cathedral recital is on July 7 just after 1pm. Entry is by standard cathedral pass.
The Cambridge recital is on July 10 at 4pm. Free entry with retiring collection.