Published: 2:51 PM October 21, 2021 Updated: 4:09 PM October 21, 2021

Naoki Toyota is the UK managing director of The Sparkling Sake Brewery, which has launched in Ely. - Credit: CAMBRIDGESHIRE & PETERBOROUGH COMBINED AUTHORITY

The world's first brewery dedicated to the production of Japanese rice wine sake has opened in Ely, with plans for it to become the global company's European headquarters and employ five people by 2023.

The Sparkling Sake Brewery received non-financial support from the Combined Authority’s Growth Works service and the first batch of its first official brewing season (2021-22) ‘awa’ was officially released on October 19.

By 2023, the brewery - whose global HQ is in Saitama, Japan -aims to employ five people.

Naoki Toyota, the UK managing director of The Sparkling Sake Brewery, said: "Setting up my business in the UK seemed like a challenge when I was thinking about this from Japan.

“I am so grateful that I was connected to Growth Works and the warm welcome and support which was extended to help make my UK dreams a reality.

“Growth Works introduced me to the local community and the potential grants which are available to start-up companies like my own.

You may also want to watch:

“The current pandemic impacts on global supply chains. The economy and consumer behaviour has made it incredibly challenging for me to forecast our turnover with confidence".

He added that the goal is to produce 5,000 litres in year one, growing the volume by 20 per cent over the next three to five years.

“The number of jobs we could forecast creating is very much linked to the pace at which we can confidently increase our volume by meaningful percentages," he said.

“Our hope is to be able to provide not only jobs for the local economy, but share and cultivate the skill of brewing sake in the UK.”

Mayor of Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Dr Nik Johnson said: “It is fantastic that Ely has been chosen as an ideal place to base a brewery specialising in such an iconic Japanese product.

“It is easy to say that we are 'open for business', but what is important is the actions we take to continue to attract potential investors domestically and globally.

“One of my core values is co-operation and Growth Works is playing an important role in working with those investors and businesses to set up and grow in our region.

“I wish Naoki the very best for this venture and look forward to trying a glass of sparkling sake brewed with the world-class water we have in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.”