Due to popular demand we are continuing to offer beginners classes for those wiith no knowledge of the language. Courses run for five weeks, an hour weekly.

The first syllabus (five lessons ) covers greetings and introducing yourself to others, discussing family members and birthdays, colours, purchasing items in shops, eating out, ordering food, days or the week and months of the year.

Students are usually delighted with their progress and continue to the next level as they find our easy to learn syllabus fun and rewarding but it is up to the individual.

The classes are suitable for adults of all ages and are very useful when visiting Spanish speaking countries for holidays, business etc, but many of our students find it an enjoyable hobby.

The beginners' classes take place on Friday mornings. We also offer a Spanish holiday workshop - a one day intensive course on June 24 (9am to 3pm) - if you wish to brush up on the language before a holiday or business trip.

Discounts for couples, families and colleagues.

• To book a place email info@spanacademy.co.uk or call 07522 504729 or visit www.spanacademy.co.uk