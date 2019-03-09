Advanced search

Spanish lessons to be held at Ely Cathedral Conference Centre and they begin on March 15

09 March, 2019 - 15:10
A touch of the Mediterranean will be coming to Ely as Spanish lessons for adults will be on offer by Harriet Tuckett. Picture:: ARCHANT/GOOGLE EARTH

A touch of the Mediterranean will be coming to Ely as Spanish lessons will be on offer.

Spanish lessons will be taking place in Ely. Picture: Harriet TuckettSpanish lessons will be taking place in Ely. Picture: Harriet Tuckett

Harriet Tuckett will be bringing adult lessons to the Cathedral Conference Centre from March 15.

She has been running a successful language school for nine years and is now expanding the business to Ely.

Harriet lived in Spain for 11 years and has a wealth of cultural experience under her belt and the benefit of perfecting the language with native speakers. On her return to the UK she read Spanish at the University of Chester and is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Linguists.

The courses will run for five weeks, with a one hour lesson per week.

Classes are taught in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere.

The format used does not follow a text book, but includes topics that previous students have found to be most useful.

The aim is to teach students vocabulary and grammar but very importantly good pronunciation, which gives students confidence when visiting Spanish speaking countries.

The courses are excellent for holidays, business or learning a language for new hobby.

Please contact Harriet for a syllabus and more information at www.spanacademy.co.uk email info@spanacademy.co.uk or by calling 07522504729.

