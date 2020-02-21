Advanced search

Students offered chance to prepare for Spanish exams with Easter workshop at Ely Cathedral Conference Centre

PUBLISHED: 12:20 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 21 February 2020

Harriet Tuckett

Harriet Tuckett from the Spanish Academy will be leading an examination revision day for students at the Ely Cathedral Conference Centre. Pictures: SPANISH ACADEMY/GOOGLE MAPS

Harriet Tuckett from the Spanish Academy will be leading an examination revision day for students at the Ely Cathedral Conference Centre. Pictures: SPANISH ACADEMY/GOOGLE MAPS

Students are being offered the chance to prepare for their upcoming GCSE exams at an Easter workshop.

The Spanish Academy will be holding a Spanish GCSE examination revision day during the Easter holidays on Saturday, 18th April between 10am and 2pm at the Ely Cathedral Conference Centre.

The revision workshop will be aimed at year 10 and 11 students who will be taking their Spanish examinations in the summer term and require some additional tuition.

Harriet Tuckett, academy director and member of the Chartered Institute of Linguists who has over 10 years of teaching and coaching experience for GCSE, A Level modern foreign languages and has assisted students from public schools with achieving a place at universities including Oxford and Cambridge, will be leading the workshop.

A Spanish Academy spokeswoman said: "The workshops are always very popular and students benefit from the additional tuition especially in areas they are finding difficult.

"We also offer hints and tips for achieving the highest grades possible which students find very helpful.

"We work in line with the specifications laid down by the major examination boards such as AQA and Edexcel to ensure all aspects of the syllabus are covered.

"We ensure a relaxed atmosphere which will make your day fun and rewarding and will give you that extra boost of confidence."

The course will be a one-day event, with a lunch break in between the morning and afternoon session.

To enrol, please contact us for an application form as soon as possible as places are now limited.

Harriet also offers five-week adult Spanish beginners courses at the Conference Centre on Tuesday evenings and online lessons via Skype.

Online lessons can be arranged at a time and date to suit you weekly, which can be flexible and can be planned around your working day.

For more information and to enrol, email info@spanacademy.co.uk, call 07522504729 or visit https://www.spanacademy.co.uk.

