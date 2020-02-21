Ely students offered chance to prepare for Spanish exams with Easter workshop

Students are being offered the chance to prepare for their upcoming GCSE exams at a workshop during the Easter holidays.

The Spanish Academy are holding an examination revision day for year 10 and 11 pupils who will be taking their Spanish exams in the summer and require additional tuition.

The course, ran by academy director Harriet Tuckett who has over 10 years of teaching and coaching experience for GCSE and A Level modern foreign languages, is a one-day event which also offers hints and tips for achieving the highest grades possible.

A Spanish Academy spokeswoman said: "The workshops are always very popular and students benefit from the additional tuition especially in areas they are finding difficult.

"We work in line with the specifications laid down by the major examination boards such as AQA and Edexcel to ensure all aspects of the syllabus are covered.

"We ensure a relaxed atmosphere which will make your day fun and rewarding and will give you that extra boost of confidence."

The workshop takes place on Saturday, April 18 at the Ely Cathedral Conference Centre between 10am-2pm.

For more information and to enrol, email info@spanacademy.co.uk or visit https://www.spanacademy.co.uk.