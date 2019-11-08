Advanced search

Man hospitalised as eight people are rescued from HGV lorry travelling on A14

08 November, 2019 - 16:59
A man was taken to hospital after eight people were rescued from a lorry driving along the A14 in Cambridgeshire.

Police officers came to the rescue on Thursday, November 7 after a call came in from someone travelling in the back of the HGV.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "The HGV was stopped at about 7.15pm near Spaldwick.

"A man who was inside the vehicle was taken to hospital, but was not seriously injured. No other injuries were reported.

"A man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting unlawful immigration. The investigation and welfare of the people involved has been handed to the immigration services.

"Officers rescued eight people from a lorry travelling on the A14 yesterday evening after a call from someone in the back of the vehicle."

