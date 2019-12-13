Breaking

General Election 2019: Lucy Frazer holds Conservative seat for South East Cambridgeshire

It was a landslide victory for the Conservatives in South East Cambridgeshire - with Lucy Frazer promising a brighter future once the "deadlock" in parliament was broken.

The 47-year-old held on to her seat for the third election since 2015 with 32,187 votes. It was down by 1,414 votes from the 2017 general election.

In second place came Liberal Democrats Pippa Heylings with 20,697 votes. It followed a huge push in tactical voting in the constituency in recent weeks.

Labour's James Bull came third with 10,492 votes and Independent candidate Edmund Fordham came fourth with 1,009.

Speaking about her victory, Ms Frazer said: "I would like to thank my family and friends for being so supportive as I could not do the job I do without them.

"We all care about our future so much and hopefully now we can break the deadlock in parliament and move on.

"I am honoured to continue in a role that I love.

"I would like to thank everyone for putting their trust in me.

"I have always campaigned for fairer funding in schools and I feel I have had some success with that but I reckon there is more to come.

"I will work really hard to make sure that we can level up funding locally too."

Speaking about the bleak national picture for Labour - and leader Jeremy Corbyn's possible resignation - James Bull said he felt "sad".

"It is not really expected that you stay in that role after two defeats", he said

"Now I hope we take more time to reflect as a party as there is always temptation in politics to have a knee jerk reaction after a big loss.

"I just hope we won't be hasty."

Candidates steadily arrived just after midnight; firstly Independent Edmund Fordham followed by Lucy Frazer, as the remaining boxes arrived from across the constituency.

Former Lib Dem candidate for 2017's election Lucy Nethsingha said it was "a very disappointing day for anyone who wanted to remain in the EU" before leaving the count at 1am.

The turnout was 74.5 per cent, up slightly from 73.2 per cent in 2017.

