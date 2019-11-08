Advanced search

General Election 2019: South East Cambs Green Party candidate stands down

08 November, 2019 - 17:05
General Election 2019: South East Cambs Green Party candidate Barbara Light (right) steps down. Lib Dem candidate Pippa Heylings will be standing. Picture: Anthony Gerard

South East Cambridgeshire Green Party candidate Barbara Light is standing down following an electoral pact between her party and the Liberal Democrats.

Cllr Light, who represents the Saffron Walden Audley ward, said the two parties aim to achieve "the best outcome for our country".

She wished Liberal Democrat candidate Pippa Heylings "every success" in the face Brexit "chaos".

The Liberal Democrats and the Green Party announced they had formed an electoral pact earlier this week, agreeing not to stand against each other in dozens of seats.

Both parties support another Brexit referendum and want the UK to remain in the EU.

In a statement released by Cllr Light today (November 8), she urged voters to act "immediately and decisively to prevent further damage to our world".

She said: "I am honoured to have been selected as the Green Party candidate to fight the South East Cambridgeshire parliamentary seat, but will now step aside to respect the national agreement reached by the Green and Lib Dem parties.

"The current issue of Brexit is, of course, important.

"We cannot allow our country, our people, our society and economy to be sold to the highest bidders and bring about chaos.

"Our views and policies on Brexit/Remain may differ, but the two parties aim to achieve the best outcome for our country.

"However, there is one critical issue we can all agree on - whatever our political allegiances, or indeed none.

"We are all green at heart and must work together to solve the most urgent and defining issue of our times.

"We must act immediately and decisively to prevent further damage to our world, to reverse the effects of climate change, and to create a bright future for our children and their children for generations to come.

"From the simplest personal actions such as reducing your use of plastics or using your car less, from local authorities greening their services to national legislation that will green our environment.

"And at the same time bring about a fairer and more just society, we must all do our part.

"There is so much to be done, but small steps lead to bold actions, and we must be bold in our actions to save our world."

In the 2017 general election there was a turnout of 73.2 per cent in South East Cambridgeshire.

Conservatives held a 25.6 per cent majority with Lucy Frazer representing the constituency as MP.

