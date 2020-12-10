Advanced search

Work begins on removal of seven fly-tipped static caravans dumped in countryside

PUBLISHED: 11:01 10 December 2020 | UPDATED: 11:01 10 December 2020

South Cambridgeshire District Council have started to remove seven illegally dumped static caravans in Cottenham. Picture: Facebook/South Cambridgeshire

Removal of seven illegally dumped static caravans, left in the countryside, has started as part of an operation which could cost taxpayers thousands.

South Cambridgeshire District Council began the removal on December 9 after the mobile homes were left at the edge of Cottenham last week.

Five of the caravans were pushed into drainage ditches in Setchel Drove at the edge of Cottenham, another was found on the grass verge.

MORE: Seven static caravans dumped in countryside to cost taxpayers £2,000 to remove

Another static home was discovered abandoned nearby at Lockspit Hall Drove; each mobile home contained belongings and paperwork.

A council spokesperson said: “We have started removing several fly-tipped caravans which were dumped in a ditch on the edge of Cottenham.

“We will continue working for the rest of this week to clear the remainder of the waste.”

Due to their size, the removal operation is expected to cost taxpayers in the region of £2,000 and the waste disposal costs are expected to be similar.

