Free entry for mums this Mother’s Day at South Angle Farm Park in Soham

South Angle Farm Park is Soham is preparing for its busiest Easter holidays ever with more than 3,000 visitors expected between Saturday March 30 and Easter Monday (April 22). Mums get free entry over the Mother's Day weekend, too. Picture: DAVID WORICKER. Archant

South Angle Farm Park in Soham is offering free entry for mums and female guardians (as long as they visit with a full paying child) over the Mother’s Day weekend.

The offer comes as the park farm prepares for its busiest Easter holidays ever with more than 3,000 visitors expected between Saturday March 30 and Easter Monday (April 22).

David Woricker, farm manager, said: “Spring has sprung at our farm park and our Easter event is bigger than ever.

“We have a farm full of new animal friends including our lambs, chicks and ducklings. “Lamb feeding will take place throughout the day, as well as rabbit handing and a reptile handling experience.”

The ‘springtime Easter special’ runs from April 1 to April 18 before Easter weekend from April 19 to 22.

For more information visit www.southanglefarmpark.co.uk or call 07535 648 961 for more information.