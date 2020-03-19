Advanced search

£5,000 needed to feed animals and pay team as educational farm faces ‘unprecedented financial challenges’ during coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 16:56 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:06 19 March 2020

£5,000 is desperately needed to feed the animals and pay a small team at South Angle Park Farm – otherwise the Soham educational farm may not survive amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: DAISY RUSSELL/SOUTH ANGLE PARK FARM

£5,000 is desperately needed to feed the animals and pay a small team at South Angle Park Farm – otherwise the Soham educational farm may not survive amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Daisy Russell, animal farm manager, has started a Crowdfunding page, to try to raise funds to keep the animals safe at until things calm down.

She says that money is also needed to pay the small team of staff who work there as “the global COVID-19 pandemic has created a very uncertain landscape for us”.

Daisy added that since the virus outbreak the farm has had to close to schools and families and “therefore we have no income to feed the animals, many of which have their own story as we have rescued and rehomed them.

She said: “As an educational farm we are not a working farm, this means other than visitors to our site we do not have a secondary source of income.”

While Easter is usually the farm’s busiest time of year, it has been replaced by “a period of uncertainty”.

Daisy added that instead of hosting school trips, the farm is opening to the public: “We are hoping that they will come out to visit our farm, enjoy the fresh air and meet our orphan lambs.

On the Crowdfunder page, Daisy writes: “At South Angle Farm Park we have given forever homes to many animals, some of these were heading to slaughter whilst others found their way here after starting life neglected.

“The recent outbreak of the coronavirus has bought unprecedented financial challenges to our farm.

“We an educational farm and not a working farm; visits are our only source of income. A significant portion our revenue is generated by school trips.

“Following the Government announcement of school closures for the foreseeable future we are seeing current bookings cancelled or postponed with each passing day.

“Whilst we remain open to the public it seems our busiest time of year has been replaced with a prolonged period of uncertainty.

“We are asking for donations to cover the basic costs of animal food and welfare.

“We are grateful for any amount you can give and are also offering opportunities for you to visit us through our pay it forward packages.

“Our enormous thanks to you for helping at this difficult time.”

To donate click here.

£5,000 needed to feed animals and pay team as educational farm faces 'unprecedented financial challenges' during coronavirus pandemic

£5,000 is desperately needed to feed the animals and pay a small team at South Angle Park Farm – otherwise the Soham educational farm may not survive amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: DAISY RUSSELL/SOUTH ANGLE PARK FARM

