South Angle Farm Park needs just £400 to reach £5,000 fundraising target

South Angle Farm Park in Soham needs just £400 to reach the £5,000 fundraising target that is needed to ensure the educational farm survives the coronavirus pandemic.

The Crowdfunder, which has so far raised £4,600, was set up by educational officer Daisy Russell to help feed the animals and pay the farm’s small team.

Daisy, who has since been furloughed, said: “I just wanted to message to say how much we appreciate the piece you ran on our situation at the start of the outbreak.

“We can track where the donations to our Crowdfunder came from and your post generated a lot of help for us, thank you to all of you.

“We now have just a few days left and are only £400 from our target.

“We are asking for donations to cover the basic costs of animal food and welfare.

“Our enormous thanks to you for helping at this difficult time.”

To donate click here.

