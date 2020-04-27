Advanced search

Gallery

South Angle Farm Park needs just £400 to reach £5,000 fundraising target

PUBLISHED: 10:42 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:49 27 April 2020

South Angle Farm Park in Soham has almost reached the £5,000 fundraising target that is needed to ensure the educational farm survives the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: DAISY RUSSELL

South Angle Farm Park in Soham has almost reached the £5,000 fundraising target that is needed to ensure the educational farm survives the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: DAISY RUSSELL

Archant

South Angle Farm Park in Soham needs just £400 to reach the £5,000 fundraising target that is needed to ensure the educational farm survives the coronavirus pandemic.

South Angle Park Farm in Soham needs just £400 to reach the £5,000 fundraising target that is needed to ensure the Soham educational farm survives the coronavirus pandemic. These are just some of their adorable animals. Picture: DAISY RUSSELL South Angle Park Farm in Soham needs just £400 to reach the £5,000 fundraising target that is needed to ensure the Soham educational farm survives the coronavirus pandemic. These are just some of their adorable animals. Picture: DAISY RUSSELL

The Crowdfunder, which has so far raised £4,600, was set up by educational officer Daisy Russell to help feed the animals and pay the farm’s small team.

Daisy, who has since been furloughed, said: “I just wanted to message to say how much we appreciate the piece you ran on our situation at the start of the outbreak.

“We can track where the donations to our Crowdfunder came from and your post generated a lot of help for us, thank you to all of you.

South Angle Park Farm in Soham needs just £400 to reach the £5,000 fundraising target that is needed to ensure the Soham educational farm survives the coronavirus pandemic. These are just some of their adorable animals. Picture: DAISY RUSSELL South Angle Park Farm in Soham needs just £400 to reach the £5,000 fundraising target that is needed to ensure the Soham educational farm survives the coronavirus pandemic. These are just some of their adorable animals. Picture: DAISY RUSSELL

“We now have just a few days left and are only £400 from our target.

“We are asking for donations to cover the basic costs of animal food and welfare.

“Our enormous thanks to you for helping at this difficult time.”

South Angle Park Farm in Soham needs just £400 to reach the £5,000 fundraising target that is needed to ensure the Soham educational farm survives the coronavirus pandemic. These are just some of their adorable animals. Picture: DAISY RUSSELL South Angle Park Farm in Soham needs just £400 to reach the £5,000 fundraising target that is needed to ensure the Soham educational farm survives the coronavirus pandemic. These are just some of their adorable animals. Picture: DAISY RUSSELL

To donate click here.

South Angle Park Farm in Soham needs just £400 to reach the £5,000 fundraising target that is needed to ensure the Soham educational farm survives the coronavirus pandemic. These are just some of their adorable animals. Picture: DAISY RUSSELL South Angle Park Farm in Soham needs just £400 to reach the £5,000 fundraising target that is needed to ensure the Soham educational farm survives the coronavirus pandemic. These are just some of their adorable animals. Picture: DAISY RUSSELL

South Angle Park Farm in Soham needs just £400 to reach the £5,000 fundraising target that is needed to ensure the Soham educational farm survives the coronavirus pandemic. These are just some of their adorable animals. Picture: DAISY RUSSELL South Angle Park Farm in Soham needs just £400 to reach the £5,000 fundraising target that is needed to ensure the Soham educational farm survives the coronavirus pandemic. These are just some of their adorable animals. Picture: DAISY RUSSELL

South Angle Park Farm in Soham needs just £400 to reach the £5,000 fundraising target that is needed to ensure the Soham educational farm survives the coronavirus pandemic. These are just some of their adorable animals. Picture: DAISY RUSSELL South Angle Park Farm in Soham needs just £400 to reach the £5,000 fundraising target that is needed to ensure the Soham educational farm survives the coronavirus pandemic. These are just some of their adorable animals. Picture: DAISY RUSSELL

South Angle Park Farm in Soham needs just £400 to reach the £5,000 fundraising target that is needed to ensure the Soham educational farm survives the coronavirus pandemic. These are just some of their adorable animals. Picture: DAISY RUSSELL South Angle Park Farm in Soham needs just £400 to reach the £5,000 fundraising target that is needed to ensure the Soham educational farm survives the coronavirus pandemic. These are just some of their adorable animals. Picture: DAISY RUSSELL

South Angle Park Farm in Soham needs just £400 to reach the £5,000 fundraising target that is needed to ensure the Soham educational farm survives the coronavirus pandemic. These are just some of their adorable animals. Picture: DAISY RUSSELL South Angle Park Farm in Soham needs just £400 to reach the £5,000 fundraising target that is needed to ensure the Soham educational farm survives the coronavirus pandemic. These are just some of their adorable animals. Picture: DAISY RUSSELL

South Angle Park Farm in Soham needs just £400 to reach the £5,000 fundraising target that is needed to ensure the Soham educational farm survives the coronavirus pandemic. These are just some of their adorable animals. Picture: DAISY RUSSELL South Angle Park Farm in Soham needs just £400 to reach the £5,000 fundraising target that is needed to ensure the Soham educational farm survives the coronavirus pandemic. These are just some of their adorable animals. Picture: DAISY RUSSELL

South Angle Park Farm in Soham needs just £400 to reach the £5,000 fundraising target that is needed to ensure the Soham educational farm survives the coronavirus pandemic. These are just some of their adorable animals. Picture: DAISY RUSSELL South Angle Park Farm in Soham needs just £400 to reach the £5,000 fundraising target that is needed to ensure the Soham educational farm survives the coronavirus pandemic. These are just some of their adorable animals. Picture: DAISY RUSSELL

South Angle Park Farm in Soham needs just £400 to reach the £5,000 fundraising target that is needed to ensure the Soham educational farm survives the coronavirus pandemic. These are just some of their adorable animals. Picture: DAISY RUSSELL South Angle Park Farm in Soham needs just £400 to reach the £5,000 fundraising target that is needed to ensure the Soham educational farm survives the coronavirus pandemic. These are just some of their adorable animals. Picture: DAISY RUSSELL

South Angle Park Farm in Soham needs just £400 to reach the £5,000 fundraising target that is needed to ensure the Soham educational farm survives the coronavirus pandemic. These are just some of their adorable animals. Picture: DAISY RUSSELL South Angle Park Farm in Soham needs just £400 to reach the £5,000 fundraising target that is needed to ensure the Soham educational farm survives the coronavirus pandemic. These are just some of their adorable animals. Picture: DAISY RUSSELL

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Burglar jailed for stealing from home of woman who had died just 13 days earlier

Burglar Leanne Moore, of Broad Piece, Soham, has been jailed after she was caught stealing from the home of a woman who had died just 13 days earlier. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey’s past

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey’s past: Chapel Wall underneath garden wall. Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/SHANNON HOGAN

Group travel from as far as Wolverhampton to fish at Mepal Outdoor Centre amid lockdown

Three anglers travelled from as far as Wolverhampton to fish at Mepal Outdoor Centre on Saturday, April 25. Picture: Archant

Jail for drug dealer who hid 100 bags of white powder in socks and stashed £6,000 inside waste bin

Erjon Madani, of Lynn Road, Chettisham, hid 100 bags of white powder in two socks, stashed £235 inside a pair of shorts and £6,000 inside a waste bin. He has been jailed for 30 months. Pictures: POLICE

Six adults and seven children from four separate households dispersed from birthday party during coronavirus lockdown

Six adults and seven children from four separate households were dispersed from a birthday party at a house in Railway Close, Burwell, after police arrived and found them breaking coronavirus lockdown rules. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Most Read

Burglar jailed for stealing from home of woman who had died just 13 days earlier

Burglar Leanne Moore, of Broad Piece, Soham, has been jailed after she was caught stealing from the home of a woman who had died just 13 days earlier. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey’s past

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey’s past: Chapel Wall underneath garden wall. Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/SHANNON HOGAN

Group travel from as far as Wolverhampton to fish at Mepal Outdoor Centre amid lockdown

Three anglers travelled from as far as Wolverhampton to fish at Mepal Outdoor Centre on Saturday, April 25. Picture: Archant

Jail for drug dealer who hid 100 bags of white powder in socks and stashed £6,000 inside waste bin

Erjon Madani, of Lynn Road, Chettisham, hid 100 bags of white powder in two socks, stashed £235 inside a pair of shorts and £6,000 inside a waste bin. He has been jailed for 30 months. Pictures: POLICE

Six adults and seven children from four separate households dispersed from birthday party during coronavirus lockdown

Six adults and seven children from four separate households were dispersed from a birthday party at a house in Railway Close, Burwell, after police arrived and found them breaking coronavirus lockdown rules. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Latest from the Ely Standard

Olympic bronze medallist Goldie Sayers throws her first ever javelin for charity fundraiser

Olympic bronze medallist Golie Sayers will be throwing her javelin again to take part in the 2.6 Challenge. She is raising funds for The Ron Pickering Memorial Fund,

Burglar jailed for stealing from home of woman who had died just 13 days earlier

Burglar Leanne Moore, of Broad Piece, Soham, has been jailed after she was caught stealing from the home of a woman who had died just 13 days earlier. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Jail for drug dealer who hid 100 bags of white powder in socks and stashed £6,000 inside waste bin

Erjon Madani, of Lynn Road, Chettisham, hid 100 bags of white powder in two socks, stashed £235 inside a pair of shorts and £6,000 inside a waste bin. He has been jailed for 30 months. Pictures: POLICE

Drive-through coronavirus testing facility opens at East of England showground in Peterborough

New coronavirus drive through testing facility opens at East of England showground, Peterborough. This was the scene on Saturday just days after it opened Picture; TERRY HARRIS

South Angle Farm Park needs just £400 to reach £5,000 fundraising target

South Angle Farm Park in Soham has almost reached the £5,000 fundraising target that is needed to ensure the educational farm survives the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: DAISY RUSSELL
Drive 24