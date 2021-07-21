Gallery
Cute ducklings and inquisitive sheep: Why you should take a trip to South Angle Farm Park
- Credit: SOUTH ANGLE FARM PARK FACEBOOK
One of Cambridgeshire's most popular farms has opened early for summer this year following a difficult 2020 that saw it come close to closure.
South Angle Farm Park in Soham was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, however thanks to a crowdfunder £5,000 was raised to keep it afloat.
And Ely photographer Nicky Still took these loveley imges during her recent visit to the educational farm park, which is open every day from now until September 2. .
She said: "One thing that's for sure is you will be amused and feel so happy.
"I went for happy and interesting shots. I'm loving the ducks head in the bucket while the other duck is watching."
Among the new residents at the farm park are seven ducklings who were hatched last month.

"You won't find smaller or cuter ducks anywhere else, that's a farm park guarantee," said a South Angle team member.
