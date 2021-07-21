Gallery

Published: 3:15 PM July 21, 2021 Updated: 3:27 PM July 21, 2021

Seven cute ducklings are among the new arrivals at South Angle Farm Park in Soham, which has opened early for summer 2021.

One of Cambridgeshire's most popular farms has opened early for summer this year following a difficult 2020 that saw it come close to closure.

Eye to eye contact.

South Angle Farm Park in Soham was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, however thanks to a crowdfunder £5,000 was raised to keep it afloat.

Let's get nearer.

And Ely photographer Nicky Still took these loveley imges during her recent visit to the educational farm park, which is open every day from now until September 2. .

In deep thought.

She said: "One thing that's for sure is you will be amused and feel so happy.

Watching the view.

"I went for happy and interesting shots. I'm loving the ducks head in the bucket while the other duck is watching."

I'm Watching You

Among the new residents at the farm park are seven ducklings who were hatched last month.

The grace

"You won't find smaller or cuter ducks anywhere else, that's a farm park guarantee," said a South Angle team member.

Who's there?

The curious

The pose




