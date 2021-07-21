News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Gallery

Cute ducklings and inquisitive sheep: Why you should take a trip to South Angle Farm Park

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:15 PM July 21, 2021    Updated: 3:27 PM July 21, 2021
Seven cute ducklings are among the new arrivals at South Angle Farm Park in Soham

Seven cute ducklings are among the new arrivals at South Angle Farm Park in Soham, which has opened early for summer 2021. - Credit: SOUTH ANGLE FARM PARK FACEBOOK

One of Cambridgeshire's most popular farms has opened early for summer this year following a difficult 2020 that saw it come close to closure.

South Angle Farm Park in Soham has opened early for summer 2021: Eye to eye contact.

South Angle Farm Park in Soham has opened early for summer 2021: Eye to eye contact. - Credit: SOUTH ANGLE FARM PARK

South Angle Farm Park in Soham was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, however thanks to a crowdfunder £5,000 was raised to keep it afloat. 

South Angle Farm Park in Soham has opened early for summer 2021: Let's get nearer.

South Angle Farm Park in Soham has opened early for summer 2021: Let's get nearer. - Credit: SOUTH ANGLE FARM PARK

And Ely photographer Nicky Still took these loveley imges during her recent visit to the educational farm park, which is open every day from now until September 2. .

South Angle Farm Park in Soham has opened early for summer 2021: In deep thought.

South Angle Farm Park in Soham has opened early for summer 2021: In deep thought. - Credit: SOUTH ANGLE FARM PARK

She said: "One thing that's for sure is you will be amused and feel so happy.

South Angle Farm Park in Soham has opened early for summer 2021: Watching the view.

South Angle Farm Park in Soham has opened early for summer 2021: Watching the view. - Credit: SOUTH ANGLE FARM PARK

"I went for happy and interesting shots. I'm loving the ducks head in the bucket while the other duck is watching."

South Angle Farm Park in Soham has opened early for summer 2021: I'm Watching You

South Angle Farm Park in Soham has opened early for summer 2021: I'm Watching You - Credit: South Angle Farm Park

Among the new residents at the farm park are seven ducklings who were hatched last month.

South Angle Farm Park in Soham has opened early for summer 2021: The grace

South Angle Farm Park in Soham has opened early for summer 2021: The grace - Credit: SOUTH ANGLE FARM PARK

You may also want to watch:

"You won't find smaller or cuter ducks anywhere else, that's a farm park guarantee," said a South Angle team member.

South Angle Farm Park in Soham has opened early for summer 2021: Who's there?

South Angle Farm Park in Soham has opened early for summer 2021: Who's there? - Credit: SOUTH ANGLE FARM PARK

South Angle Farm Park in Soham has opened early for summer 2021: The curious

South Angle Farm Park in Soham has opened early for summer 2021: The curious - Credit: SOUTH ANGLE FARM PARK

South Angle Farm Park in Soham has opened early for summer 2021: The pose

South Angle Farm Park in Soham has opened early for summer 2021: The pose - Credit: SOUTH ANGLE FARM PARK


Covid - A Year On
Soham News
Cambridgeshire

