Global pandemic doesn’t stop Father Christmas’ visits to Soham farm
PUBLISHED: 17:24 30 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:33 30 November 2020
Archant
Father Christmas is able to make his way to South Angle Farm Park in Soham this year.
The family-run petting farm has opened an online booking system for families to reserve time with him.
Owner David Woricker said: “Luckily the glass houses here are large and very open so our Father Christmas visits are similar to last year’s.
“As usual there will be a system in place to avoid any queuing and an elf will greet you from a distance.
“The grotto itself is covid-secure. Father Christmas will be wearing a face mask, and children will need to sit on a bench to chat to him.”
Decorations have also been put up around the farm, which is looking very festive.
This weekend (December 5 and 6), families can also book to take part in a painted peppermint workshop and make decorations and gifts.
Information about the activities and booking details are on the South Angle Farm Park Facebook page.
