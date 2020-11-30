Advanced search

Global pandemic doesn’t stop Father Christmas’ visits to Soham farm

PUBLISHED: 17:24 30 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:33 30 November 2020

South Angle Farm Park getting ready for the festive season. Pictures: South Angle Farm Park / Facebook

Father Christmas is able to make his way to South Angle Farm Park in Soham this year.

The family-run petting farm has opened an online booking system for families to reserve time with him.

Owner David Woricker said: “Luckily the glass houses here are large and very open so our Father Christmas visits are similar to last year’s.

“As usual there will be a system in place to avoid any queuing and an elf will greet you from a distance.

“The grotto itself is covid-secure. Father Christmas will be wearing a face mask, and children will need to sit on a bench to chat to him.”

Decorations have also been put up around the farm, which is looking very festive.

This weekend (December 5 and 6), families can also book to take part in a painted peppermint workshop and make decorations and gifts.

Information about the activities and booking details are on the South Angle Farm Park Facebook page.

Global pandemic doesn't stop Father Christmas' visits to Soham farm

