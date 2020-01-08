Advanced search

Ely gets set to host soul and serenity fayre for first time

PUBLISHED: 10:02 08 January 2020

Spirit art, crystals and healers formed part of Ely's first pagan fayre, ran by PositivEly Treated, which proved to be a success. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Spirit art, crystals and healers formed part of Ely's first pagan fayre, ran by PositivEly Treated, which proved to be a success. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Complementary therapists and retailers are just some of the attractions at a wellbeing event in Ely, which takes place in the city for the first time this week.

PositivEly Treated will host a soul and serenity fayre that it says will help combat the "post-festive lull" by arranging a mind, body, spirit and wellness event.

The soul and serenity fayre has stemmed from the success of Ely's first pagan and alternative fayre, organised by PositivEly Treated, which received an incredible response as hundreds came to see a showcase of alternative crafts.

Jo-Beth Chapman, owner of PositivEly Treated, said: "We hosted the Ely pagan and alternative fayre in September 2019 and we soon discovered there was an appetite amongst those who attended and those we spoke to afterwards for more events.

"We settled on the soul and serenity fayre, but concluded that we needed a much bigger venue, so we are working with The Maltings.

"It's a venue that complements our desire to create a calm and relaxed environment in the post festive chaos."

The fayre will bring complementary therapists, retailers and mediums to the city, including an angelic reiki master and a spirit surgeon, as well as products such as crystals, incense and singing bowls to try.

There will also be a series of yoga workshops and a range of talks on the day featuring diverse topics and speakers including spiritual mentor Isaac George who will speak about 2020: The Decade of Destiny.

The fayre runs on Sunday, January 12 between 10am-5pm, with talks starting from 10.15am. It is free entry to the main fayre and talks are priced at £2, which are available pre-book.

Raffle tickets will be on sale throughout the day, workshops will be on a first come, first served basis and refreshments will be supplied by The Maltings.

For more information, visit the PositivEly Treated Facebook page or in store at 3 High Street Passage, Ely.

Company organisers are also planning to host the first of a series of Waking the Witch talks this month, which explore Paganism and witchcraft in more detail.

PositivEly Treated provides complementary therapies and a bespoke range of treatments to aid the mind, body and spirit while maintaining a good health.

