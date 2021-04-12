News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Bodybuilding world champion raises £540 ahead of charity beauty pageant

Ben Jolley

Published: 2:58 PM April 12, 2021   
Soraya Barrera Coello

Soraya Barrera Coello

A two-time bodybuilding world champion from Ely has raised £540 for charity by competing in a fundraising beauty pageant. 

Soraya Barrera Coello, who is raising money for Cancer Research UK, is taking part in the first UK’s national miss pageant' competition on July 27.

As 'Ms Cambridge', Soraya hopes that her "skill set and talents" will allow her to secure the title of the first UK’s National Ms to then feature at various events around the country. 

Having been training virtually, Soraya said representing Cambridgeshire "has always been a dream" and that she is "happy to raise money for a cause close to my heart”. 

With a target of £600, she is also giving free virtual make-up masterclass to people who donate.

She also has beauty tutorials and e-books available, with 100% of profits going to the charity. 

“The competition is fierce and being back on a physical stage rather than competing virtually will be a nice novelty,” she said. 

The event takes place in Chorley, Manchester on July 26/27 and is open to the public. 

Donate online or visit Soraya's website.

