Ely's two-time bodybuilding world champion Soraya Barrera Coello has raised £540 for charity ahead of the UK’s National Miss fundraising beauty pageant. - Credit: OLIVER HUDSON - Credit: OLIVER HUDSON

A two-time bodybuilding world champion from Ely has raised £540 for charity by competing in a fundraising beauty pageant.

Soraya Barrera Coello, who is raising money for Cancer Research UK, is taking part in the first UK’s national miss pageant' competition on July 27.

As 'Ms Cambridge', Soraya hopes that her "skill set and talents" will allow her to secure the title of the first UK’s National Ms to then feature at various events around the country.

Having been training virtually, Soraya said representing Cambridgeshire "has always been a dream" and that she is "happy to raise money for a cause close to my heart”.

With a target of £600, she is also giving free virtual make-up masterclass to people who donate.

She also has beauty tutorials and e-books available, with 100% of profits going to the charity.

“The competition is fierce and being back on a physical stage rather than competing virtually will be a nice novelty,” she said.

The event takes place in Chorley, Manchester on July 26/27 and is open to the public.

