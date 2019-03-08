Advanced search

Littleport woman launches campaign to get homeless Ely man rehoused in time for Christmas

PUBLISHED: 15:13 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:23 07 November 2019

Littleport mum Sophie Short is trying to get Charlie Johnson, who has been homeless for five years, off the streets of Ely in time for Christmas. Picture: SOPHIE SHORT

Littleport mum Sophie Short is trying to get Charlie Johnson, who has been homeless for five years, off the streets of Ely in time for Christmas. Picture: SOPHIE SHORT

Archant

Charlie Johnson tells anyone who asks where he lives the same - 'the bin by Ely library'.

It's been that way, he says, for five years but now a Littleport woman is launching a campaign to rehouse him in time for Christmas.

Sophie Short said: "I'd seen Charlie a number of times in Ely but last week I stopped and spoke to him for the first time.

"He had his head in his book as he always does and when he looked up he greeted me with a smile.

"I asked if I could get him anything. He said he would really love a hot chocolate."

Mrs Short said: "I'm going to create a Facebook page so that Ely residents can help him too. In the hour I was sat chatting to him at least 25 people passed or stopped to ask how Charlie was.

"I was overwhelmed by how many kind people there are in Ely."

You may also want to watch:

She added: "You never know in life if you are one day away from losing everything. I've had a near-death experience in the past year and that woke me up. I want to help him.

"You might not be able to change the world but you can change the world for one person."

Mrs Short says that staff at Costa Coffee regularly take Charlie hot food and drinks and let him use their toilet.

Because he doesn't have a postal address he is unable to work, volunteer or open a bank account.

"We got into a conversation about how he became homeless (a marriage breakdown) and how over the years the son he had custody of took his life due to a disability he suffered from," said Mrs Short. "My heart broke for him.

"There I was earlier that morning in my warm bed dreading what the day would bring, yet here was Charlie having been through what he's been through, sat in the cold but able to offer me a smile as I approached him."

She added: "He told me he doesn't ask for money or food for fear of being arrested. He also told me he recently suffered a heart attack due to the stress of being homeless.

"Before leaving him I took down the details he could give me - he laughed and told me his address was 'the black bin by the coffee shop'.

"Even in the cold this man could make me laugh and smile."

Most Read

FP McCann Ltd - with a base in Littleport they want to double in size - fined £25m for breaking competition law after joining illegal cartel

The Littleport site of FP McCann where a decision has still not been made about an extension that could provide up to 90 new jobs. The company has been fined £25m by the competitions authority for taking part in an illegal cartel.

‘I will always miss you’ - fundraiser to pay for funeral costs of nightclub bouncer who died in A47 crash near Wisbech

Steve Short, who worked at Bar62 in Ely, died in a crash on the A47 near Wisbech on Sunday night (November 3). A fundraiser has been set up by his partner to pay for his funeral. Picture: JUSTGIVING

A10 closed at Stretham after tractor and load overturns - recovery is under way

recovery work is under way on the A10 near Stretham today after a tractor and its load over turned. Picture;: ELY STANDARD READER

Police probe into A1101 incident could confirm driver of tractor and trailer that overturned the hero many suspect he is

A tractor and trailer - with a full load of potatoes - overturned on the A1101 at Littleport today. Many believe the tractor driver is a hero after it was reported he had swerved to avoid head-on collision with a car coming at him on wrong side of the road. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICING

Double drink-driving dad with child, 4, in car stank of alcohol from night on beers, court hears

Sandrius Eimutis pleaded guilty to driving with 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

FP McCann Ltd - with a base in Littleport they want to double in size - fined £25m for breaking competition law after joining illegal cartel

The Littleport site of FP McCann where a decision has still not been made about an extension that could provide up to 90 new jobs. The company has been fined £25m by the competitions authority for taking part in an illegal cartel.

‘I will always miss you’ - fundraiser to pay for funeral costs of nightclub bouncer who died in A47 crash near Wisbech

Steve Short, who worked at Bar62 in Ely, died in a crash on the A47 near Wisbech on Sunday night (November 3). A fundraiser has been set up by his partner to pay for his funeral. Picture: JUSTGIVING

A10 closed at Stretham after tractor and load overturns - recovery is under way

recovery work is under way on the A10 near Stretham today after a tractor and its load over turned. Picture;: ELY STANDARD READER

Police probe into A1101 incident could confirm driver of tractor and trailer that overturned the hero many suspect he is

A tractor and trailer - with a full load of potatoes - overturned on the A1101 at Littleport today. Many believe the tractor driver is a hero after it was reported he had swerved to avoid head-on collision with a car coming at him on wrong side of the road. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICING

Double drink-driving dad with child, 4, in car stank of alcohol from night on beers, court hears

Sandrius Eimutis pleaded guilty to driving with 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Ely Standard

Water-logged hole floods path at Witchford Village College – after being left by Anglian Water for three months

Water-logged hole floods onto path at Witchford Village College – after being left by Anglian Water for three months. College site manager, Gavin Peasey, is pictured. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

General Election 2019: Greens stand aside in SE Cambs and South Cambridgeshire for Lib Dems as part of ‘Unite to Remain’ alliance

Greens stand aside in SE Cambs and South Cambridgeshire for Lib Dems as part of ‘Unite to Remain’ alliance. Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson speaking at the launch the Liberal Democrat General Election campaign, Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Hygiene bank launches in Soham for people in crisis

A new collection point has opened in Soham collecting hygiene products for local people in crisis. Viva shop manager Peter Lawrence and The Hygiene Bank Soham project co-ordinator Alison OConnor. Picture: Hygiene Bank

Police pursuit in South Cambridgeshire after suspected hare coursing

A police pursuit took place after reports of suspected hare coursing and dangerous driving in South Cambridgeshire. Picture: PA

Littleport woman launches campaign to get homeless Ely man rehoused in time for Christmas

Littleport mum Sophie Short is trying to get Charlie Johnson, who has been homeless for five years, off the streets of Ely in time for Christmas. Picture: SOPHIE SHORT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists