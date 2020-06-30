Advanced search

Sophie, 16, raises over £1,000 for the spinal team that treated her at Addenbrooke’s Hospital

PUBLISHED: 14:51 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:17 30 June 2020

Sophie Barnes was diagnosed with the spinal condition scoliosis at the age of 12 and underwent life changing surgery at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge. A talented ice skater, she skated 28 miles between Cambridge North and St Ives this month and raised over £1,000 for the hospital's scoliosis team.

Sophie Barnes was diagnosed with the spinal condition scoliosis at the age of 12 and underwent life changing surgery at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge. A talented ice skater, she skated 28 miles between Cambridge North and St Ives this month and raised over £1,000 for the hospital's scoliosis team.

Archant

A talented teenage ice skater who underwent serious spinal surgery has raised over £1,000 for the hospital team that treated her.

Sophie Barnes was diagnosed with the spinal condition scoliosis at the age of 12 and underwent life changing surgery at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge. Above is before (L) and after (R) X-Rays from her surgery.Sophie Barnes was diagnosed with the spinal condition scoliosis at the age of 12 and underwent life changing surgery at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge. Above is before (L) and after (R) X-Rays from her surgery.

Sophie Barnes, from Littleport, is pictured holding her skates in the air on the day she skated 28 miles from Cambridge North to St Ives along the guided bus route.

As well as marking a successful fundraising event, for the 16-year-old the achievement is just a small part of an incredible journey she has been on.

When she was 12, she was diagnosed with a rare spinal condition called Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis which causes a curvature of the spine.

It affects one in 2,000 children - both girls and boys - and most commonly develops during a youngster’s teenage years.

Interestingly, three other girls in Sophie’s school year were also diagnosed with the condition.

The curved spine can cause breathing difficulties because ribs are compressed and become painful.

Serious back surgery - which involves attaching metal rods to the spine to straighten it - is required when the curve reaches beyond 40 degrees.

For Sophie, a former pupil of Ely City College, hers reached 48.8 degrees when she underwent surgery at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

Her mum, Marie, said: “Sophie bounced back quickly and was back on her feet within two days.

“The care she received from the hospital’s scoliosis team was incredible and she was home within four days.”

She added: “Then, for the next year, she had a very strict recovery plan with a lot of physical restrictions to allow her spine to fully recover.

“For a very active teenager like Sophie, who had been a member of the Ely Artistic Roller Skating Club, it was really hard. It also had an impact on her mental health.”

After the surgery, Sophie’s passion for roller skating faded.

Despite the risks of having the metal rods in her back, she surprisingly took to ice skating instead.

In August last year, she took part in the official opening ceremony for the new Cambridge Ice Arena where she trained 3-4 times a week before the coronavirus lockdown measures were introduced.

Marie said: “Since trying out the ice skating, Sophie hasn’t looked back.

“She’s fearless on the ice despite everything she has been through. If she falls, she picks herself back up again and keeps going until she gets it right.”

The 28 mile fundraiser since Sophie had her operation and she used specialist skates which in their appearance look similar to inline skates.

Donations were mainly collected online and through a collection St.Peters Garage, the family business in Ely.

“Sophie thanks everyone who donated,” Marie added.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Fen photographer shares stunning photos of peregrine falcons at Ely Cathedral

Several peregrine falcons have made Ely Cathedral their home and Fen photographer Martyn Jolley posted these stunning photos on the Nature of the Fens Facebook page. Picture: MARTYN JOLLEY

Watch as more than 200 ‘rocks of love’ are laid in support of Black Lives Matter

More than 200 hand-painted rocks were laid in Ely market place in support of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Facebook/Ely Rock Eels

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

LETTER: ‘Independent businesses need your support as the world begins to embrace the new normal’

The cupboard was bare

Pub entrepreneur Steve Haslam talks frankly about his ‘traumatic’ few months and pleads for us all to support the rebirth of the Ely economy

Pub and restaurant entrenpeur Steve Haslam who has written an open letter to people in Ely urging them to support all local businesses as lockdown eases. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Fen photographer shares stunning photos of peregrine falcons at Ely Cathedral

Several peregrine falcons have made Ely Cathedral their home and Fen photographer Martyn Jolley posted these stunning photos on the Nature of the Fens Facebook page. Picture: MARTYN JOLLEY

Watch as more than 200 ‘rocks of love’ are laid in support of Black Lives Matter

More than 200 hand-painted rocks were laid in Ely market place in support of Black Lives Matter. Picture: Facebook/Ely Rock Eels

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

LETTER: ‘Independent businesses need your support as the world begins to embrace the new normal’

The cupboard was bare

Pub entrepreneur Steve Haslam talks frankly about his ‘traumatic’ few months and pleads for us all to support the rebirth of the Ely economy

Pub and restaurant entrenpeur Steve Haslam who has written an open letter to people in Ely urging them to support all local businesses as lockdown eases. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Ely Standard

Pub entrepreneur Steve Haslam talks frankly about his ‘traumatic’ few months and pleads for us all to support the rebirth of the Ely economy

Pub and restaurant entrenpeur Steve Haslam who has written an open letter to people in Ely urging them to support all local businesses as lockdown eases. Picture: Archant

Ely couple continue to blossom for national garden fundraiser

Peter Williams and his wife Julia have raised money for the National Garden Scheme from their garden on Chapel Street in Ely (left), the same city that visitors can see the Bishop’s Garden (right). Picture: SUPPLIED

Sophie, 16, raises over £1,000 for the spinal team that treated her at Addenbrooke’s Hospital

Sophie Barnes was diagnosed with the spinal condition scoliosis at the age of 12 and underwent life changing surgery at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge. A talented ice skater, she skated 28 miles between Cambridge North and St Ives this month and raised over £1,000 for the hospital's scoliosis team.

REVIEW: Da 5 Bloods - Delroy Lindo is the beating heart of the film with an Oscar-worthy performance

Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods is available on Netflix. Picture: Netflix Film Release Publicity

Two Romanians flagging down police in rural Cambridgeshire leads to six arrests on suspicion of modern day slavery

Arrests for modern day slavery follow moment two Romanians flag down police on Cambridgeshire rural road. Image Ulrike May from Pixabay.