Harry Beeton (centre) will team up with Brett Denley and Jake Bartolozzi to take on a 24-mile walk in memory of Harry's father Philip who died in a van crash on the A10 in 2015. - Credit: Phoenix Rose PR

A son who lost his father in a van crash on the A10 seven years ago will join two friends in walking 24 miles across the region in his memory.

Harry Beeton of Ely will take on the Trek24 challenge across East Anglia in honour of his father Philip, who died after his van crashed into a 20-tonne tipper truck near Chittering in October 2015.

"When Brett (Denley) told me about Trek24, it was an immediate yes from me,” Harry said.

Harry’s cousin, Jack, was saved by the East Anglian Air Ambulance’s (EAAA) medical team after the crash when his heart twice stopped beating.

He spent 104 days in hospital and his leg and elbow had to be reconstructed.

"From stepping off the train to hearing your cousin is in a coma and your dad’s gone, it was a shock,” said Harry.

“It was a cycle, maybe a defence thing; you don’t want to admit it. So instead, I soldiered on.”

Jack, who spent two weeks in intensive care, continues to live with mobility issues in his fight towards recovery.

It took five years for Harry to realise the impact of the crash on his mental health and last year, he sought help after his wife Jess noticed he was not acting like himself.

Harry Beeton with wife Jess and their French bulldog Koopa. - Credit: Phoenix Rose pR

Since then, Harry agreed to join friends Brett and Jake Bartolozzi to support Trek24.

“The three of us train together in the gym every day,” said Harry.

“Brett’s ex- RAF and I do miles and miles each week, many with my French Bulldog, so we haven’t had to do any extra training.

“Instead, we have been working on raising funds for the EAAA.”

Harry, along with his family and supporters have continued to fundraise in Philip’s memory and have so far raised £50,000.

And with more events planned later this year, the 25-year-old does not want to stop there as he prepares for his upcoming trek across the Norfolk Broads on Saturday, May 7.

He added: "If I can help anyone in the same situation, losing someone suddenly and finding it hard to cope a few years down the line, I would say speak to someone.”

For more information on the trek, visit: https://www.eaaa.org.uk/get-involved/events/trek-24 and to donate, visit Harry’s Instagram page: @harrybeeton.