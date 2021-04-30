Published: 12:51 PM April 30, 2021 Updated: 1:01 PM April 30, 2021

Lollipop lady Annette Palmer has retired from her duties after 10 years of service at The Weatheralls Primary School in Soham. - Credit: Supplied

A long-serving lollipop lady has retired from her duties after 10 years of primary school service, becoming a town’s last crossing guard.

Annette Palmer helped parents and pupils cross the busy road outside The Weatheralls Primary School in Soham for the last time on Friday, April 30.

Mrs Palmer, described by staff and students as a “very important member of our school community”, has looked after the safety at crossing for more than a decade.

Lisa Radcliffe, headteacher, said: “I hope that the crossing will continue to be observed by passing vehicles on what is a very busy road.

“It will ensure our parents and pupils can cross the road to school safely!”

Lollipop lady Annette Palmer has retired from her duties after 10 years of service at The Weatheralls Primary School in Soham. - Credit: Supplied

You may also want to watch:

Parents and staff donated money towards gifts for her garden and pupils made cards to thank her and wish her a happy and restful retirement.

In a statement from the school, a spokesperson said: “Mrs Annette Palmer retired today from her duties as Lollipop Lady at The Weatheralls Primary School.

“She has enjoyed just over 10 years of service at this crossing and has been a very important member of our school community.

“We will all miss her very much.”