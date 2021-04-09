Youngsters finally get their wish thanks to new goalposts
- Credit: Cambridgeshire County Council
Youngsters can now prepare for kick off in style thanks to Cambridgeshire County Council.
After repeated requests for new goalposts at Soham Recreation Ground, the council decided to act having worked with young people and community members on a youth work project in the town.
The council’s youth work team sent questionnaires to The Shade and St Andrew’s primary schools, plus Soham Village College, which concluded that goalposts were the most requested addition to the recreation ground.
Soham Town Council then approved the decision to install the new goalposts, which were funded by the county council’s ‘essential skills for life’ team.
Lizzi Wales, youth and community co-ordinator at Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “It’s vital for young people to have outlets which allow them to remain physically active and socialise whilst continuing to follow the current guidance.
“We hope these new goalposts will help to fulfil both of those needs.”
Ella Rolfe, youth engagement partnership co-ordinator, added: “We are pleased that the goals are in full use and being enjoyed by many community members of all ages with a focus on young people having free, accessible fun.”
A small launch event was held at Soham Recreation Ground on April 1 in line with Covid-19 guidelines.