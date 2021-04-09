News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Youngsters finally get their wish thanks to new goalposts

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 9:00 AM April 9, 2021   
Soham youngsters to benefit from new goalposts

Youngsters in Soham can benefit from new goalposts installed at the town's recreation ground. Pictured are young people playing football in a miniature goal. - Credit: Cambridgeshire County Council

Youngsters can now prepare for kick off in style thanks to Cambridgeshire County Council. 

After repeated requests for new goalposts at Soham Recreation Ground, the council decided to act having worked with young people and community members on a youth work project in the town. 

The council’s youth work team sent questionnaires to The Shade and St Andrew’s primary schools, plus Soham Village College, which concluded that goalposts were the most requested addition to the recreation ground. 

Soham Town Council then approved the decision to install the new goalposts, which were funded by the county council’s ‘essential skills for life’ team. 

Lizzi Wales, youth and community co-ordinator at Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “It’s vital for young people to have outlets which allow them to remain physically active and socialise whilst continuing to follow the current guidance.  

“We hope these new goalposts will help to fulfil both of those needs.” 

Ella Rolfe, youth engagement partnership co-ordinator, added: “We are pleased that the goals are in full use and being enjoyed by many community members of all ages with a focus on young people having free, accessible fun.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Holiday park 'honoured' to host Cambridge Boat Race teams
  2. 2 Rats spotted around overflowing bins in Ely
  3. 3 'Lot wrong' but opponents admit concrete plant expansion defeat
  1. 4 Person hit by train between Cambridge and Ely
  2. 5 Mum-of-two battling arthritis tackles year-long workout test
  3. 6 'Cash strapped' force picks up bill for 120 Boat Race police
  4. 7 Team 'work since dawn' to decorate high street
  5. 8 Coffee company's stolen generator found as business continues to thrive
  6. 9 Counsellor moves practise outdoors with ‘Walk and Talk Sessions’
  7. 10 'Not fair' refuse lorries put at risk from badly maintained private road

A small launch event was held at Soham Recreation Ground on April 1 in line with Covid-19 guidelines. 

Cambridgeshire County Council
Soham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Womens 75th Boat Race finish line. , People living opposite the river forced to climb on vans to wat

Boat Race 2021: Residents opt for DIY van-tage point

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The Coffee Pot in Chatteris

Cambridgeshire

12 exciting new businesses to discover when lockdown restrictions ease

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Police Prepare to close roads around the start line for the Cambridge v Oxford Boat Race 2021, Great

Coronavirus

Boat Race 2021: Police keep spectators away

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Aerials as Cambridge with the 166th Mens Boat Race , People living opposite the river forced to clim

Boat Race 2021: Cambridge win but glorious advert for Fens

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus