A woman from Soham has raised over £100 to support East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) after they helped her when she was in an emergency situation.

Andrea Mellor has fell off her horse a couple of times, and, each time, has been in need of an air ambulance.

The first time, she had broken her back in four places, had three broken ribs, and a punctured lung.

“The second was when I totally snapped my humerus upper arm bone in half,” she said.

Due to being a ‘frequent flier’ with EAAA, Andrea decided to join their yearly event called ‘Together we ride’ where she opted to ride her horse, Candy, for 100 miles in June.

“Myself, Candy and my friend Claire shared the ride and we managed to raise £110, not a lot, but every single penny counts,” she said.

“I was surprised to see how many people weren’t aware of EAAA, and even those who did know about it didn’t realise it was a charity that relied totally on donations from the public.”

