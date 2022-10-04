News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Family affair caps off 'truly amazing' marathon for Jane

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:49 AM October 4, 2022
Soham woman Jane Dunsmore and family at London Marathon

Jane Dunsmore with daughter-in-law Laura and son Phillip at the London Marathon. - Credit: Jane Dunsmore

A woman who raised £1,200 to help prevent possibly more stray pets from being born over 6,000 miles away said running the London Marathon was “a truly amazing day”. 

Jane Dunsmore of Soham completed the 26.2-mile route on October 2 for Furry Friends, which raises money to help stray cats and dogs in Mauritius.    

She finished the course in five hours, 36 minutes and four seconds, and was also joined by some family members along the way. 

“It was a truly amazing day, I have never experienced anything quite like it,” said Jane. 

Jane Dunsmore at London Marathon

Jane Dunsmore finished the London Marathon in over five hours and raised money for Furry Friends. - Credit: Jane Dunsmore

“My finish time was slightly slower than I was hoping for, but I completed it and that’s the main thing. 

“I also had my eldest son Phillip taking part and my daughter-in-law Laura who was running for Crohn's and Colitis, so it was a family affair.” 

Soham woman Jane Dunsmore at London Marathon

Jane Dunsmore with her medal after completing the London Marathon. - Credit: Jane Dunsmore

As well as relatives, Jane was spurred on by crowds and has already put herself forward for next year’s marathon. 

She added: “My whole London Marathon experience was something that I will remember for years to come.” 

Soham woman with London Marathon medal

Jane Dunsmore with her medal after completing the London Marathon. - Credit: Jane Dunsmore

Charity Fundraiser
Soham News

