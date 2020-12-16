Published: 2:28 PM December 16, 2020 Updated: 2:38 PM December 16, 2020

Pupils from all year groups at The Weatheralls Primary School in Soham have been busy making calendars to be distributed to the elderly members of the local community. - Credit: RACHEL EARL

Pupils at a Soham school have been busy making hundreds of calendars to be distributed to elderly members of the community.

Children from all year groups at The Weatheralls Primary School were involved in the project, which was led by teacher Miss Fidler, who had the idea of a community intergenerational calendar scheme.

More than 500 calendars have been safely isolated since being made and will be distributed by Jenny Fletcher of the Soham Community Association.

The calendars will be distributed to Millbrook House, Fair Haven Care Home and Soham Lodge Care Home as well as community members, the foodbank and Giving Trees.

Rachel Earl, who is a member of the Staploe Education Trust, said: "Thank you for the kind donations of card from a member of the Weatheralls community and the calendar tabs which were donated by the Soham Community Association."