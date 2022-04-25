'Huge inspiration' Daisy honoured for efforts with Platinum Jubilee invite
- Credit: The Orchards
A volunteer who “would get out there and do whatever it was” to help her local community has been invited to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee for her efforts.
Daisy Smith received an invite to attend the Platinum Party at the Palace from the Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Mrs Julie Spence OBE QPM, for her work to help residents in and around Soham.
Daisy has been volunteering since the Covid-19 pandemic began two years ago for the Soham Handy Helpers group, co-ordinated by Sally Prior.
“Daisy exemplified Soham pulling together and she would get out there and do whatever it was,” said Sally.
“She did shopping, gardening, newspaper runs, keeping isolated people in the loop.”
When the pandemic began, volunteering for the group acted as an emotional relief for Daisy, who was feeling stressed while at school.
So, the 17-year-old was keen to help others going through a stressful time during Covid lockdowns.
Most Read
- 1 34-bed care home plea to help solve staffing crisis
- 2 Romano-British burial site unearthed in Fen town
- 3 Cambridge's famous 'singing bin man' stars on Britain's Got Talent
- 4 'Bubble wrap' Gothic House an eyesore say villagers
- 5 £1m plus wind turbine ablaze in the Fens
- 6 15th Century semi-detached house with 'abundance in character' up for sale
- 7 Premier League crowds: EMR tickets accepted on Greater Anglia routes
- 8 ‘Life threatening threats, extortion’ as travellers wreak havoc
- 9 ‘BBQ’ sets bin alight causing £600 worth of damage
- 10 Celebrations planned at Ely Cathedral to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
“I think she was feeling isolated and the group gave her an opportunity to be something more than that kid at school,” Sally said.
“When she joined, my father was dying and Daisy came to have a chat.
“She was almost like my right-hand person.”
It is not just in Soham where Daisy has been recognised.
In December, The Orchards care home in Ely honoured her for the help she has provided to others during the height of the pandemic.
Daisy’s mother Natalie, who helped set up Soham Handy Helpers, is hoping to attend the Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace on June 4.
She described her daughter as “a huge inspiration.
“She wanted to help because of having grandparents that are vulnerable, she would want someone like her to help them.
“I feel so proud that she has been recognised for her hard work.”
In light of her efforts, Daisy even has a room named after her at a NatWest branch in Cambridge.
But as well as helping others, Sally believes her work has taught Daisy, too.
“It has given her a broader perspective on life in general,” Sally added.
“I think the group has shown that Daisy can do anything she wants and will find a way to make it work.”