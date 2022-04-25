Daisy Smith has been invited to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace in June for her work in helping her local community during the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: The Orchards

A volunteer who “would get out there and do whatever it was” to help her local community has been invited to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee for her efforts.

Daisy Smith received an invite to attend the Platinum Party at the Palace from the Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Mrs Julie Spence OBE QPM, for her work to help residents in and around Soham.

Daisy has been volunteering since the Covid-19 pandemic began two years ago for the Soham Handy Helpers group, co-ordinated by Sally Prior.

“Daisy exemplified Soham pulling together and she would get out there and do whatever it was,” said Sally.

“She did shopping, gardening, newspaper runs, keeping isolated people in the loop.”

When the pandemic began, volunteering for the group acted as an emotional relief for Daisy, who was feeling stressed while at school.

So, the 17-year-old was keen to help others going through a stressful time during Covid lockdowns.

“I think she was feeling isolated and the group gave her an opportunity to be something more than that kid at school,” Sally said.

“When she joined, my father was dying and Daisy came to have a chat.

“She was almost like my right-hand person.”

It is not just in Soham where Daisy has been recognised.

In December, The Orchards care home in Ely honoured her for the help she has provided to others during the height of the pandemic.

Daisy Smith was recognised for her work in the local community when she switched on the Christmas lights at The Orchards care home in Ely last year. - Credit: The Orchards

Daisy’s mother Natalie, who helped set up Soham Handy Helpers, is hoping to attend the Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace on June 4.

She described her daughter as “a huge inspiration.

“She wanted to help because of having grandparents that are vulnerable, she would want someone like her to help them.

“I feel so proud that she has been recognised for her hard work.”

In light of her efforts, Daisy even has a room named after her at a NatWest branch in Cambridge.

But as well as helping others, Sally believes her work has taught Daisy, too.

“It has given her a broader perspective on life in general,” Sally added.

“I think the group has shown that Daisy can do anything she wants and will find a way to make it work.”