Soham Village College celebrate 60th anniversary celebrations

The head boy and girl are pictured cutting a celebratory cake. Picture: JOCELYN WHITTLE. Archant

Soham Village College is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the opening of the school.

Students are being shown archive material relating to the school’s history and listening to the personal recollections of students from previous years.

The celebrations coincide with the launch of the Soham Village College Alumni Association.

Soham Village College has recently joined a programme run by the national education charity Future First which helps schools develop ‘old school tie’ networks.

The former students will return to volunteer at assemblies and workshops designed to motivate young people.

Many ex-students have already signed up since the project was launched in September 2018. Contacts made so far include engineers, sport reporters, business owners, airline cabin crew, solicitors, scientists and apprentices, and are located all over the UK and the world.

The school look forward to welcoming new alumni members in 2019.

Former students can register at www.networks.futurefirst.org.uk/former-student/soham.