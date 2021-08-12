Published: 5:20 PM August 12, 2021

GCSE grades achieved by Year 11 students at Soham Village College "reflect students' excellent progress despite the difficulties of lockdown".

Jon Hampson, headteacher, said "These grades reflect the excellent progress they have made over their time in the school through their hard work and exceptional attitudes to learning.

"The students continued to work conscientiously and, despite the difficulties of the last two years, have acquired the skills and qualifications which will enable them succeed in the next phase of their education and training.

"Teachers and staff have thoroughly enjoyed working with the year group and we wish them every success for the future."

Due to Covid-19, examinations were cancelled this year and students have therefore been awarded grades based on an assessment by their teachers.