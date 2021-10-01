Published: 8:00 AM October 1, 2021 Updated: 9:22 AM October 1, 2021

Soham Town Youth Football Club is enhancing its pitch quality and replacing outdated equipment thanks to a £1,000 cash boost.

The club, which is currently a member of the Cambridgeshire Mini & Colts leagues, has struggled to raise funds during the pandemic.

So the funding from CALA Homes North Home Counties’ community bursary scheme has arrived at perfect time, say the team.

Mark Prewett, treasurer of Soham Town Youth Football Club, said: "We have a lot of really exciting projects that are being worked on at the club, and this bursary from CALA is helping to support.

Soham Town Youth Football Club has received a £1,000 cash boost from CALA Homes North Home Counties’ community bursary scheme. The team's mascot is pictured. - Credit: SOHAM TOWN YOUTH FOOTBALL CLUB

"So far, we’ve been able to use the funds on our equipment, most notably our new goals.

“Moving forward, we’ll be using the remaining bursary funds on ongoing maintenance on-site to improve the club for both players and spectators.”

The other local organisations receiving a share of the funding across Cambridgeshire are: Little Miracles Charitable Incorporated Organisation, Magpas Air Ambulance, St Ives Town & Warboys Cricket Club, and Up The Garden Bath.