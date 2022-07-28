Soham Town Rangers Football Club is inviting residents to the ground on Sunday (July 31) to watch the women's Euros final on a big screen. Pictured are some of England's players celebrating during the semi-final match in Sheffield on Wednesday (July 26). - Credit: PA

A local football club is inviting residents to come together on Sunday (July 31) and cheer on England’s women's team as they battle Germany in the Euros final.

Soham Town Rangers fully supported the men in Euro 2020 so have decided to do the same for the women this year.

The action will kick off at the club from 3pm ahead of the game starting at 5pm.

A spokesperson for the club said: “Everyone who comes will be able to watch the game on a big screen on our pitch.

“Entry is completely free so bring along your picnic chairs and blankets, and get ready for what is looking likely to be a nail-biting final.”

There will be face painting for children throughout the evening and the tea hut will be open for food from 3pm until 4:30pm.

“We kindly ask that you bring along some cash for this,” said the spokesperson.

“Let’s support women in sport because they deserve this just as much as men.”