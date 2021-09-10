Published: 2:40 PM September 10, 2021 Updated: 2:41 PM September 10, 2021

Soham Town Rangers have received a new defibrillator thanks to the Premier League's Defibrillator Fund. - Credit: Daniel Mason

A non-league football club has received a new defibrillator thanks to funding.

Soham Town Rangers will be able to install the life-saving equipment at their Julius Martin Lane ground thanks to the Premier League’s Defibrillator Fund.

The Fund, supported by the FA and Sport England, will enable more than 2,000 sites across the country to install an automated external defibrillator.

Club officials at Soham will also receive training to the FA’s online sudden cardiac arrest course, and guidance on how to update their emergency action plans.

Chairman Mark Goldsack said: “We are delighted to have both our own matchday unit and the community defibrillator.

“On behalf of our staff, members, players and guests, we hope we never need to use them but having them gives some peace of mind.”

The defibrillator, aimed at helping save someone experiencing a sudden cardiac arrest, will be ready for use from this month.