Chairman hails 'tremendous success' after England's Euro 2020 opener
- Credit: Soham Town Rangers FC
Over 400 people attended Soham Town Rangers FC at the weekend to see England kick off their Euro 2020 campaign in style.
Fans cheered the Three Lions onto victory at the club’s Julius Martin Lane ground during their opening Group D match with Croatia on Sunday, which was shown on a giant outdoor LED screen.
Club mascot Julius the Lion was also in attendance amid the summer sunshine.
Mark Goldsack, chairman of Soham Town Rangers, FC, said: “The supporters were vocal, well-behaved and followed the rules. There were Covid measures in place and it was a tremendous success.
“Everybody stepped up and did their bit; we’ve been shut for months and what a great way to bounce back.
“We are trying to be a footballing community and we think in doing this, what we are achieving is for better support, and over 400 people was fantastic.”
Soham will screen all of England’s Euro 2020 games, including their match with Scotland on Friday and the Czech Republic on June 22.
