Chairman hails 'tremendous success' after England's Euro 2020 opener

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:01 AM June 14, 2021   
Soham Town Rangers England Euro 2020 event

Fans flocked to Soham Town Rangers FC as they cheered England on to victory in their Euro 2020 opener against Croatia. - Credit: Soham Town Rangers FC

Over 400 people attended Soham Town Rangers FC at the weekend to see England kick off their Euro 2020 campaign in style. 

Fans cheered the Three Lions onto victory at the club’s Julius Martin Lane ground during their opening Group D match with Croatia on Sunday, which was shown on a giant outdoor LED screen. 

Club mascot Julius the Lion was also in attendance amid the summer sunshine. 

Mark Goldsack, chairman of Soham Town Rangers, FC, said: “The supporters were vocal, well-behaved and followed the rules. There were Covid measures in place and it was a tremendous success. 

Soham Town Rangers FC England Euro 2020 opener

Fans flocked to Soham Town Rangers FC as they cheered England on to victory in their Euro 2020 opener against Croatia. - Credit: Soham Town Rangers FC

“Everybody stepped up and did their bit; we’ve been shut for months and what a great way to bounce back.   

“We are trying to be a footballing community and we think in doing this, what we are achieving is for better support, and over 400 people was fantastic.” 

Soham Town Rangers England Euro 2020 opener

Fans flocked to Soham Town Rangers FC as they cheered England on to victory in their Euro 2020 opener against Croatia. - Credit: Soham Town Rangers FC

Julius the Lion Soham Town Rangers mascot

Soham Town Rangers FC mascot Julius the Lion also watched England's Euro 2020 opener at the club. Pictured is Julius with club chairman Mark Goldsack. - Credit: Soham Town Rangers FC

Soham will screen all of England’s Euro 2020 games, including their match with Scotland on Friday and the Czech Republic on June 22. 

Euro 2020
Soham News

