Published: 4:29 PM May 14, 2021 Updated: 4:30 PM May 14, 2021

Hannah Firek is the new community liaison manager at Soham Town Rangers FC. - Credit: Soham Town Rangers FC

Soham is a wonderful community…

One that Soham Town Rangers FC is proud to be part of.

We have supported the community through schemes such as free meals for children and the NHS lateral flow testing centre which will continue to be run until Monday May 31.

We thank you all for your continued support for our club.

On Monday May 17, the government restrictions will lift further, allowing customers to now eat and drink indoors as well as outside.

Soham has some great pubs, cafes and restaurants.

In order to support our community, Soham Town Rangers FC will NOT open on Monday May 17.

We will remain closed until Tuesday June 1 to allow the NHS to continue to provide much-needed lateral flow testing to our local community.

Our fellow hospitality establishments look forward to your custom.

We would encourage you all to support your local community by visiting one of Soham’s many food and drink establishments, especially now that you will be able to sit inside again.

We look forward to welcoming you all back to Soham Town Rangers FC from Tuesday June 1 where we will be kicking things off with a few events during the day throughout the week for children and their families.

Do keep an eye on our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages for exciting news about the up-and-coming Euros.

HANNAH FIREK, Soham Town Rangers FC community liaison manager