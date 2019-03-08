Soham Town Rangers out to claim thousands of pounds in Buildbase renovation scheme, and they need your help

Soham Town Rangers have entered Buildbase's 'transfer deal' competition where they aim to pocket £25,000 to help kickstart renovation plans for their Julius Martin Lane home. The competition is open to clubs competing in this season's FA Trophy and FA Vase competitions. The final six clubs will be invited to pitch their plans at Wembley Stadium in December. Picture: SOHAM TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB Archant

Would it be great if your non-league club bagged thousands of pounds to boost their chances of success in the future? That's what Soham Town Rangers are hoping to do.

The Greens have entered Buildbase's £100,000 'transfer deal' competition, where four non-league clubs competing in this season's FA Trophy and FA Vase will pocket £25,000 worth of building materials.

The club has outlined its renovation plans, which include installing two covered stands with seating and fencing at their Julius Martin Lane ground, enabling Soham to reach level accreditation for ground safety.

Judges from Buildbase and the FA will be looking for clubs that demonstrate a feasible renovation project that benefits players and supporters as well as the local community.

Six clubs will be shortlisted and invited to pitch their renovation plans to a panel of judges at Wembley Stadium in December.

Clubs are encouraged to get fans to support their application through the Buildbase website and social media, where the club with the most votes will score a "golden ticket" with automatic entry to the final.

The merchant is also offering a discount on building materials to all clubs taking part in both the Buildbase FA Trophy and Buildbase FA Vase.

Aisling Kenny, HR Director at Buildbase, said: "Non-league football clubs mean so much to the communities around them, but they are often in dire need of help.

"So far, we've given away building materials worth up to £300,000 and it's fantastic to see so many of the projects we've supported get underway."

Buildbase have been running their 'transfer deal' competition since the builders' merchant became the sponsor of the FA Trophy and Vase in 2016.

Projects range from improvements for disabled and special needs supporters to clubhouse redecoration, and previous winners include Needham Market, Cleethorpes Town, Tadcaster Albion and Weymouth FC.

Soham travel to Southern League Premier Division Central outfit St Ives Town in an FA Trophy first round qualifying tie on October 26, having dispatched fellow Isthmian League North side Bury Town to reach this stage.

To support Soham in the competition, visit https://landing.buildbase.co.uk/pitch-in-your-support or for more information, go to https://www.buildbase.co.uk/general/sites/BU/buildbase-£100k-transfer-deal-terms-conditions-2020-pdf.