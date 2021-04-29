Published: 12:14 PM April 29, 2021 Updated: 12:23 PM April 29, 2021

Hannah Firek (pictured) has been appointed as the new community liaison manager at Soham Town Rangers FC. - Credit: Soham Town Rangers FC

Soham Town Rangers FC hope their latest appointment can help ensure the club remains a focal point of the local community.

The Greens, who mark their 100th anniversary at Julius Martin Lane this year, have appointed Hannah Firek to the newly-formed position of community liaison manager.

Hannah, from Soham, said: “I am very excited to be working with the club in an extremely varied role.

“Our aim is to use the centrally-located facilities, soon to be upgraded, as a community hub and work with the various groups in Soham to maximise the benefits that this football club can bring to the community it serves.”

Mark Goldsack, chairman of Soham Town Rangers, said: “Hannah’s appointment reaffirms the club’s commitment to the town and its residents.

“Hannah will ensure that we continue to drive our football club to be at the centre if not the heartbeat of our growing town.”

Mr Goldsack added: “We look forward to working with local schools, businesses, community groups and stakeholders for the benefit of all.”