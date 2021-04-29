News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Soham Town Rangers appointment aims to bolster community drive

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:14 PM April 29, 2021    Updated: 12:23 PM April 29, 2021
Soham Town Rangers community liaison manager

Hannah Firek (pictured) has been appointed as the new community liaison manager at Soham Town Rangers FC. - Credit: Soham Town Rangers FC

Soham Town Rangers FC hope their latest appointment can help ensure the club remains a focal point of the local community. 

The Greens, who mark their 100th anniversary at Julius Martin Lane this year, have appointed Hannah Firek to the newly-formed position of community liaison manager. 

Hannah, from Soham, said: “I am very excited to be working with the club in an extremely varied role.    

“Our aim is to use the centrally-located facilities, soon to be upgraded, as a community hub and work with the various groups in Soham to maximise the benefits that this football club can bring to the community it serves.” 

Mark Goldsack, chairman of Soham Town Rangers, said: “Hannah’s appointment reaffirms the club’s commitment to the town and its residents.  

You may also want to watch:

“Hannah will ensure that we continue to drive our football club to be at the centre if not the heartbeat of our growing town.” 

Mr Goldsack added: “We look forward to working with local schools, businesses, community groups and stakeholders for the benefit of all.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Letter: Upherds Lane is not a private road - a brief history
  2. 2 New principal 'thrilled' to be going back to college
  3. 3 Petition calls for safer crossing at A10 roundabout
  1. 4 NHS doctor ‘banned from describing himself as ‘Dr’ on ballot paper’
  2. 5 No John, No John, No: Council refuses to allow Ely pub to close
  3. 6 Roundabout reopens with new crossings after £800k redevelopment
  4. 7 Independent retail market 'resilient' after challenging year
  5. 8 Woman, 84, ‘mugged at cash machine’ while withdrawing pension
  6. 9 Tyler Goodjohn documentary nominated for international award
  7. 10 Tulip tours sell out after thousands buy tickets to see fields
Soham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Peregrine falcon Ely Cathedral

Ely Cathedral

Ely Cathedral at risk of 'losing' peregrine falcons says avid birdwatcher

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Haddenham housing scheme

East Cambridgeshire District Council

East Cambs village does not need or want 70 new homes, argue planners

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Cars being washed at a car wash

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man escapes ‘shocking case’ of modern slavery at hand car wash

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
The Helipad at Addenbrooke's was destroyed by a USAF Osprey aircraft

Video

Air ambulances can't land after hospital helipad wrecked by US aircraft

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus