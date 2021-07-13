Published: 2:50 PM July 13, 2021 Updated: 2:57 PM July 13, 2021

Soham Town Rangers will team up with Countrystyle Recycling for the 2021-22 season both on and off the pitch. - Credit: Soham Town Rangers FC

Soham Town Rangers FC have announced a new partnership as the club looks to make an impact on and off the field.

The club have announced that Countrystyle Recycling will become the first-team's new kit sponsor, and will also work with Soham in the schools’ initiative programme for primary schools in the local area.

Club chairman Mark Goldsack said: “Soham Town Rangers are committed to the local community, something that resonates with Countrystyle.

“We are looking forward to working with them as we develop local events and the schools initiative.”

Alongside working in the local community, Countrystyle will also provide waste management services to Soham’s Julius Martin Lane ground.

A spokesperson for Countrystyle Recycling said: “We are thrilled to be working with Soham on their local community initiatives, supporting a great team and driving recycling in the grounds.”

The recycling firm will become the kit sponsor for Soham during the 2021-22 season, when they will be playing in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands against the likes of county rivals Wisbech and Yaxley.