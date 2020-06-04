Advanced search

Boy, 13, sentenced for terrorising residents after spree of assaults, thefts and criminal damage

PUBLISHED: 12:32 04 June 2020

Thirteen-year-old boy from Soham given six month youth referral order for months-long spree of offending. Among the crimes was an attempt to steal two bottles of wine from the Co-Op in High Street, Soham. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A 13-year-old from Soham who for months terrorised residents with a spree of offending - including throwing rocks through house windows, punching a man and jumping on a car - has been sentenced.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (June 2) where he was given a six month youth referral order.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of theft, an attempted theft, criminal damage, assault by beating and two counts of using threatening words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

On November 21 he frightened shop workers at Let365 in High Street, Soham by banging on the window and shouting and swearing at them.

On December 7 in Dobede Way, Soham he jumped up and down on the bonnet of a vehicle before running off when challenged by the owner.

He threw rocks through the window of a property in Brewhouse Lane, Soham on December 11 causing glass to shatter over one of the occupants.

The teenager punched a man in the face causing his lip to bleed in Guntons Close, Soham on December 26.

Between February 9 and 27 he stole sweets from Asda in Clay Street, Soham, an energy drink from Co-Op in Carter Street, Fordham and attempted to steal two bottles of wine from Co-Op in High Street, Soham.

PC Gary Stabler, from the East Cambs neighbourhood policing team, said: “This teenager has caused many residents and businesses of Soham a great deal of upset with this offending spree.

“We hope he will make the most of the sentence given to turn his life around.”

This is what lockdown now looks like in Ely after social distancing rules flouted and claims of anti social behaviour

The Maltings, Ely. The green around the Maltings has been fecned off following a decision by the City of Ely Council in consultation with the district council and police. It is to discourage anti social behaviour during the coronavirus pandemic.

Green outside the Maltings, Ely, to be fenced off to discourage anti-social behaviour during coronavirus lockdown

With temperatures soaring, the ideal day to take a stroll along the riverside in Ely. Stop for a drink or coffee. Chat to family and friends. Just like any other weekend. Picture; VALENTINE BOOTH

Aerial footage shows devastation of Fens fire that destroyed farmer’s crisp factory with ‘generations of work all just gone’

Blaze at Corkers Crisps factory at Pymoor. Firefighters were called on Saturday and at one time 60 firefighters from three counties helped tackle the blaze. Picture; AERIAL VIEW SOLUTIONS

‘I don’t want the day to be forgotten’ - motorsport gears up to remember ex-Mildenhall star Danny Ayres

Riders and supporters are being encouraged to rev their bikes to remember former Mildenhall Fen Tigers star Danny Ayres. Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

‘Limited range’ back on shelves as soon as possible; the pledge by Corkers Crisps following factory blaze

HRH the Princess Royal on her visit to Corkers Crisps near Ely. During the day she met members of staf some of whom have worked with the firm for many years. During the day long serving members of staff were awarded certificates. Picture; BRIAN STARLING (for Corkers)

