Thirteen-year-old boy from Soham given six month youth referral order for months-long spree of offending. Among the crimes was an attempt to steal two bottles of wine from the Co-Op in High Street, Soham. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW Archant

A 13-year-old from Soham who for months terrorised residents with a spree of offending - including throwing rocks through house windows, punching a man and jumping on a car - has been sentenced.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (June 2) where he was given a six month youth referral order.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of theft, an attempted theft, criminal damage, assault by beating and two counts of using threatening words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

On November 21 he frightened shop workers at Let365 in High Street, Soham by banging on the window and shouting and swearing at them.

On December 7 in Dobede Way, Soham he jumped up and down on the bonnet of a vehicle before running off when challenged by the owner.

He threw rocks through the window of a property in Brewhouse Lane, Soham on December 11 causing glass to shatter over one of the occupants.

The teenager punched a man in the face causing his lip to bleed in Guntons Close, Soham on December 26.

Between February 9 and 27 he stole sweets from Asda in Clay Street, Soham, an energy drink from Co-Op in Carter Street, Fordham and attempted to steal two bottles of wine from Co-Op in High Street, Soham.

PC Gary Stabler, from the East Cambs neighbourhood policing team, said: “This teenager has caused many residents and businesses of Soham a great deal of upset with this offending spree.

“We hope he will make the most of the sentence given to turn his life around.”