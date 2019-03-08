Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'I want to make a difference': Inspirational Soham teen raises more than £3,000 for charity after the loss of his stepdad

PUBLISHED: 11:27 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:27 08 July 2019

Inspirational Soham teen Jake raises more than £3,000 for charity after the loss of his stepdad Paul. Here they are with younger sibling Max. Picture: BBC LOOK EAST/ FAMILY

Inspirational Soham teen Jake raises more than £3,000 for charity after the loss of his stepdad Paul. Here they are with younger sibling Max. Picture: BBC LOOK EAST/ FAMILY

Archant

A 13-year-old from Soham has raised more than £3,000 for charity after losing his stepdad to blood cancer.

Inspirational Soham teen Jake raises more than £3,000 for charity after the loss of his stepdad Paul. Here Jake and Mr Mason took on a charity challenge. Picture: BBC LOOK EAST/ FAMILYInspirational Soham teen Jake raises more than £3,000 for charity after the loss of his stepdad Paul. Here Jake and Mr Mason took on a charity challenge. Picture: BBC LOOK EAST/ FAMILY

Jake Moules has been campaigning for Bloodwise since his stepdad Paul lost his battle with the disease in February.

The inspirational teen, who attends Soham Village College, says his aim is to raise awareness of the illness and make sure patients and their families don't go through what they did.

"I spent nearly every other day in the clinics or wards with my stepdad and I felt that I could start making a difference in people's lives, and this only came to me when I learnt about Bloodwise, who supported him at the time," Jake said.

In December 2017 Paul was given an allogeneic stem cell transplant to save his life.

Inspirational Soham teen Jake raises more than £3,000 for charity after the loss of his stepdad Paul. Here Jake and Mr Mason took on a charity challenge. Picture: BBC LOOK EAST/ FAMILYInspirational Soham teen Jake raises more than £3,000 for charity after the loss of his stepdad Paul. Here Jake and Mr Mason took on a charity challenge. Picture: BBC LOOK EAST/ FAMILY

But unfortunately, after undergoing two years of treatment, he relapsed last November and was put into palliative care, passing away in February.

In his own time Jake has gone on to raise awareness by creating videos for social media, giving talks at his school and holding collections in his local supermarket.

Even Jake's teachers have got involved with the fundraising - with BBC Look East filming head of turner house Mr Mason having a sponsored leg wax last week.

In total the school has raised £1400.

Inspirational Soham teen Jake raises more than £3,000 for charity after the loss of his stepdad Paul. Here Jake and Mr Mason took on a charity challenge. Picture: BBC LOOK EAST/ FAMILYInspirational Soham teen Jake raises more than £3,000 for charity after the loss of his stepdad Paul. Here Jake and Mr Mason took on a charity challenge. Picture: BBC LOOK EAST/ FAMILY

"My aim now is to make sure patients and their families don't go through what we all had to, and to raise awareness for this illness," he said.

"I am highly committed to making a difference and this is incredibly rewarding to me.

"I have gone from starting a JustGiving page raising £200 to doing collections in local supermarkets such as Waitrose and Tesco.

"I would obviously love to do more and I aspire to become a doctor when I'm older, as already I get the thrill of helping people in any way I can."

Inspirational Soham teen Jake raises more than £3,000 for charity after the loss of his stepdad Paul. Friends at Soham Village College show their suport for Jake. Picture: BBC LOOK EAST/ FAMILYInspirational Soham teen Jake raises more than £3,000 for charity after the loss of his stepdad Paul. Friends at Soham Village College show their suport for Jake. Picture: BBC LOOK EAST/ FAMILY

Bloodwise is the UK's specialist blood cancer charity dedicated to improving the lives of patients.

Around 39,000 people of all ages, from children to adults, are diagnosed with blood cancers and related disorders every year in the UK.

It is the hardest cancer to treat, making patients go through harsh chemotherapy and treatment.

To find out more visit https://bloodwise.org.uk/

Inspirational Soham teen Jake raises more than £3,000 for charity after the loss of his stepdad Paul. Jake with Louise from the BBC. Picture: BBC LOOK EAST/ FAMILYInspirational Soham teen Jake raises more than £3,000 for charity after the loss of his stepdad Paul. Jake with Louise from the BBC. Picture: BBC LOOK EAST/ FAMILY

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Mayor wins approval for £4.5m loan to Laragh Homes to convert Ely office block into luxury flats- but it’s not without some criticism

Dated Alexander House at the bottom of Forehill, Ely, that is to be converted to luxury homes by Laragh House Development Ltd. The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority has agreed a �4.5m loan that will help the project and provide four affordable flats for local people. The loan is not without its critics. Picture; LARAGH HOMES

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Meet Caring Companion award winner and finalists

Ely Hero Awards 2019 Caring Companion award winner Priscilla Free. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

One-stop charity shop hits the high street as Mind launches first shop in Ely

One-stop charity shop hits the high street as Mind launches first shop in Ely. Picture: MIND

Artists’ desperate plea to find home for unique one-off painting of Ely’s Garfield the cat he finished almost two years ago

Hidden! The mystery painting of Garfield the cat by artist Rob Martin who is desperately looking to find a home for his one-off piece. Picture: Rob Martin / ARCHANT

£608,200 grant means that Viva can transform derelict Spencer Mill into cultural hub for the community

Viva�s dreams are to become a reality thanks to a �608,200 grant for their Spencer Mill Poject, which will bring Soham�s only remaining mill back to life. This is what the derelict mill currently looks like. Picture: RACHAEL POLSOM.

Most Read

Mayor wins approval for £4.5m loan to Laragh Homes to convert Ely office block into luxury flats- but it’s not without some criticism

Dated Alexander House at the bottom of Forehill, Ely, that is to be converted to luxury homes by Laragh House Development Ltd. The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority has agreed a �4.5m loan that will help the project and provide four affordable flats for local people. The loan is not without its critics. Picture; LARAGH HOMES

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Meet Caring Companion award winner and finalists

Ely Hero Awards 2019 Caring Companion award winner Priscilla Free. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

One-stop charity shop hits the high street as Mind launches first shop in Ely

One-stop charity shop hits the high street as Mind launches first shop in Ely. Picture: MIND

Artists’ desperate plea to find home for unique one-off painting of Ely’s Garfield the cat he finished almost two years ago

Hidden! The mystery painting of Garfield the cat by artist Rob Martin who is desperately looking to find a home for his one-off piece. Picture: Rob Martin / ARCHANT

£608,200 grant means that Viva can transform derelict Spencer Mill into cultural hub for the community

Viva�s dreams are to become a reality thanks to a �608,200 grant for their Spencer Mill Poject, which will bring Soham�s only remaining mill back to life. This is what the derelict mill currently looks like. Picture: RACHAEL POLSOM.

Latest from the Ely Standard

The day parts of Cambridge became traffic free as Extinct Rebellion campaigners staged climate change protest

Extinct Rebellion campaigners brought part of Cambridge to a stand still on Saturday in their latest climate change protest. Surprisingly some residents and visitors enjoyed the traffic free experience. Picture; JAC WILLIAMS

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Meet Caring Companion award winner and finalists

Ely Hero Awards 2019 Caring Companion award winner Priscilla Free. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Chatteris students crack codes and building towers at event that aims to get girls thinking of careers in engineering

Students from a Chatteris school took part in a range of activities and spoke to a host of companies and associations at an event that was held to celebrate International Women in Engineering Day. Picture: ROB HOWARTH

Mike Petty’s Fenland history talk raises funds to improve St. Andrew’s Hall in Witchford

Mike Petty’s Fenland history talk raises funds to improve St. Andrew’s Hall in Witchford

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Meet Colleague of the Year award winner and finalists

Ely Hero Awards 2019 Colleague of the Year winner Farmer Mark Cornell. Picture: HARRY RUTTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists