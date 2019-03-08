'I want to make a difference': Inspirational Soham teen raises more than £3,000 for charity after the loss of his stepdad

Inspirational Soham teen Jake raises more than £3,000 for charity after the loss of his stepdad Paul. Here they are with younger sibling Max. Picture: BBC LOOK EAST/ FAMILY Archant

A 13-year-old from Soham has raised more than £3,000 for charity after losing his stepdad to blood cancer.

Jake Moules has been campaigning for Bloodwise since his stepdad Paul lost his battle with the disease in February.

The inspirational teen, who attends Soham Village College, says his aim is to raise awareness of the illness and make sure patients and their families don't go through what they did.

"I spent nearly every other day in the clinics or wards with my stepdad and I felt that I could start making a difference in people's lives, and this only came to me when I learnt about Bloodwise, who supported him at the time," Jake said.

In December 2017 Paul was given an allogeneic stem cell transplant to save his life.

But unfortunately, after undergoing two years of treatment, he relapsed last November and was put into palliative care, passing away in February.

In his own time Jake has gone on to raise awareness by creating videos for social media, giving talks at his school and holding collections in his local supermarket.

Even Jake's teachers have got involved with the fundraising - with BBC Look East filming head of turner house Mr Mason having a sponsored leg wax last week.

In total the school has raised £1400.

"My aim now is to make sure patients and their families don't go through what we all had to, and to raise awareness for this illness," he said.

"I am highly committed to making a difference and this is incredibly rewarding to me.

"I have gone from starting a JustGiving page raising £200 to doing collections in local supermarkets such as Waitrose and Tesco.

"I would obviously love to do more and I aspire to become a doctor when I'm older, as already I get the thrill of helping people in any way I can."

Bloodwise is the UK's specialist blood cancer charity dedicated to improving the lives of patients.

Around 39,000 people of all ages, from children to adults, are diagnosed with blood cancers and related disorders every year in the UK.

It is the hardest cancer to treat, making patients go through harsh chemotherapy and treatment.

To find out more visit https://bloodwise.org.uk/

