Zero hygiene rating for East Cambs take-away

John Elworthy

Published: 5:49 PM September 25, 2021   
Zero food hygiene rating for Soham take away

A Soham take-away was told it needed to make urgent improvements after being a zero-food hygiene rating.  

East Cambridgeshire District Council health officials rated Good Luck Takeaway with its worst possible rating after an inspection on August 24. 

Health officials said urgent improvements were needed on hygienic food handling 

including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage. 

It also said cleanliness and condition of facilities and building also needed major and urgent improvement.  

This included having “having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene”. 

Good Luck Takeaway, in Brook Dam Lane, was also castigated for its management of food safety. 

Inspectors concluded the takeaway needed a system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat. 

The council also wants “evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future”. 

Anyone wanting a full copy of the food safety officer’s report on which this rating is based, can obtain one from the council. 

East Cambridgeshire District Council
Soham News

