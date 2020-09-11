Police thank members of public who detained suspected burglar
PUBLISHED: 11:35 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:46 11 September 2020
A suspected burglar was arrested in Soham thanks to the help of two members of the public.
Police have since said “a big thank you” to the people who detained the man last night in Thomas Mews until officers arrived.
“Thanks to them the man is now at Parkside helping us answer our questions,” said a police spokesman.
