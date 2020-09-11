Police thank members of public who detained suspected burglar

Police have thanked two members of the public who detained a suspected burglar last night in Thomas Mews, Soham, until officers arrived. The man has since been arrested. Picture: POLICE Archant

A suspected burglar was arrested in Soham thanks to the help of two members of the public.

Police have since said “a big thank you” to the people who detained the man last night in Thomas Mews until officers arrived.

“Thanks to them the man is now at Parkside helping us answer our questions,” said a police spokesman.