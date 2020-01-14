Soham Staploe Rotary Club raise over two thousand pounds in annual fundraiser
PUBLISHED: 16:06 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:08 14 January 2020
Archant
Over £2,000 was raised by the Soham Staploe Rotary Club as part of their annual fundraising efforts.
Up to 16 members helped earn the impressive amount outside Asda and Scampers in Soham, as well as at the Co-op store in Fordham across four days in December.
One of the receiving charities is Magpas, which club secretary Graham Smith said "we help in a very small way to provide some funds for them."
The club started fundraising for the charity seven years ago, with up to five collectors assisting on each of the four days.
"It is what we expect to raise, in fact, it is almost exactly the same as the previous years," Smith said.
The club's next major fundraising outing is the Soham Beer and Music Festival in July, but Smith warned "we need more manpower".
For more information on how to join, contact membership secretary Ian Sutherland on 01353 624353.