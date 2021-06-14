Circus comes to town for one night only
Looking for something to do with your family? If so, you're in luck because the greatest show is coming to East Cambridgeshire next week.
The big top will arrive in Soham on Thursday June 24 with two showings at St Andrew's school field: one at 4.40pm and another at 6.40pm.
"The happy circus is back and has introduced a range of health and safety measures to reduce the risks associated with Covid-19," say the organisers.
"With the reduced capacity seats being limited, please book early to avoid disappointment."
The event is being organised by the St Andrew's Church of England Primary School Parent Teachers Association, who aim to raise money for the school.
Bbq, snacks, drinks and face painting will be available. Admission costs £7 each or four people for £25. Under threes receive free entry.
Email PTA@st-andrews-pri.cambs.sch.uk for tickets or visit the PTA Facebook page.
