Men charged with attempted murder after shooting that left man with life-threatening injuries

Soham men Craig Garrod, 26, of Hill Drove, and Wayne Bonus, 38, of Sand Street, have been charged with attempted murder after a man was shot in Eye Hill Drove at 1.40am on Saturday (September 5). Kevin Thompson, 39, of Eastern Avenue, has been charged with assisting an offender and will also appear in court this morning. Picture: SUPPLIED Archant

Two men have been charged with attempted murder and a third with assisting an offender after a man was shot and left with life-threatening injuries.

Craig Garrod, 26, of Hill Drove, and Wayne Bonus, 38, of Sand Street, will appear in court this morning (Monday September 7), having been charged with attempted murder following the incident in Eye Hill Drove at 1.40am on Saturday (September 5).

Kevin Thompson, 39, of Eastern Avenue, has been charged with assisting an offender and will also appear in court this morning.

All three men are due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today.

A 69-year-old man from Soham has been released with no further action.

The victim remains in hospital in a stable condition. He has sustained life threatening injuries.

A property in Eye Hill Drove was cordoned off while investigations took place.

Since the incident police have thanked the community “for their patience and also their support throughout our enquiries”.

They said a number of residents have been “supporting officers by providing them with regular cups of tea and coffee and other refreshments.

“As much as these are small acts of kindness, it has gone a long way and been greatly appreciated by our officers. Thank you very much to the community of Soham.”