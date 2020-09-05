Arrest after man is shot and left hospitalised with serious injuries

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Soham in the early hours of today (Saturday September 5). Police were called by the ambulance service at about 1.40am with reports of a man in his 30s having been shot in Eye Hill Drove. Picture: SUPPLIED Archant

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Soham in which a male victim was hospitalised with serious injuries.

Police were called by the ambulance service at about 1.40am today (Saturday September 5) with reports of a man in his 30s having been shot in Eye Hill Drove.

“The man had suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital” said police.

“A 69-year-old man has been arrested in connection and remains in custody at Parkside Police Station.

“Detectives have launched an investigation into the shooting and have cordoned off an area in Eye Hill Drove.”