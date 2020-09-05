Advanced search

Arrest after man is shot and left hospitalised with serious injuries

PUBLISHED: 21:16 05 September 2020 | UPDATED: 21:28 05 September 2020

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Soham in which a male victim was hospitalised with serious injuries.

Police were called by the ambulance service at about 1.40am today (Saturday September 5) with reports of a man in his 30s having been shot in Eye Hill Drove.

“The man had suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital” said police.

“A 69-year-old man has been arrested in connection and remains in custody at Parkside Police Station.

“Detectives have launched an investigation into the shooting and have cordoned off an area in Eye Hill Drove.”

